New Brunswick reports eight new cases of COVID-19-related death at number 43

Canadian press

The latest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Canada as of 7:30 pm EST on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. There are 1,338,141 confirmed cases in Canada. _Canada: 1,338,141 confirmed cases (64,748 actives, 1,248,375 resolutions, 25,018 deaths) * Total number includes 13 confirmed cases of repatriated travelers .. There were 4,035 new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 170.37 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 38,560 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 5,509. Thirty-seven new deaths were reported on Tuesday. A total of 305 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 44. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.11 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 65.83 per 100,000. 33,668,274 tests have been completed. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,209 confirmed cases (87 activities, 1,116 resolutions, 6 deaths). There were 6 new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 16.66 per 100,000. In the last 7 days, a total of 53 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 8. No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 1.15 per 100,000. 257,029 tests have been completed. _Prince Edward Island: 194 confirmed cases (10 activities, 184 resolutions, 0 deaths). There were two new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 6.26 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 7 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 1. No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is zero per 100,000. 155,073 tests have been completed. Nova Scotia: 4,917 confirmed cases (1,345 activities, 3,500 resolutions, 72 deaths). There were 90 new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 137.34 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 765 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 109. There were no newly reported deaths on Tuesday. One new death has been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is zero. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.01 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 7.35 per 100,000. 733,383 tests have been completed. _ New Brunswick: 2,083 confirmed cases (122 activities, 1,919 resolutions, 42 deaths). There were 10 new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 15.61 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 68 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 10. One new death was reported on Tuesday. One new death has been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is zero. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.02 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 5.37 per 100,000. 325,257 tests have been completed. _ Quebec: 364,396 confirmed cases (6,707 activities, 346,639 resolutions, 11,050 deaths). There were 549 new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 78.22 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 4,940 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 706. Nine new deaths were reported on Tuesday. A total of 49 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 7. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.08 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 128.87 per 100,000. 8,884,582 tests have been completed. _Ontario: 513,102 confirmed cases (24,966 activities, 479,630 resolutions, 8,506 deaths). There were 1,616 new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 169.44 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 16,010 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 2,287. Seventeen new deaths were reported on Tuesday. A total of 164 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 23. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.16 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 57.73 per 100,000. 14,643,910 tests have been completed. _Manitoba: 45,913 confirmed cases (4,543 activities, 40,358 resolutions, 1,012 deaths). There were 335 new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 329.38 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 3,134 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 448. One new death was reported on Tuesday. A total of 15 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 2. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.16 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 73.37 per 100,000. 751,300 tests have been completed. _ Saskatchewan: 44,841 confirmed cases (1,825 activities, 42,494 resolutions, 522 deaths). There were 129 new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 154.83 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 1,351 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 193. Three new deaths were reported on Tuesday. A total of 16 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 2. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.19 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 44.29 per 100,000. 822,838 tests have been completed. _ Alberta: 220,559 confirmed cases (20,013 activities, 198,394 resolutions, 2,152 deaths). There were 877 new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 452.59 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 8,723 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 1,246. Four new deaths were reported on Tuesday. A total of 33 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 5. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.11 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 48.67 per 100,000. 4,411,791 tests have been completed. _British Columbia: 140,075 confirmed cases (5,042 activities, 133,383 resolutions, 1,650 deaths). There were 411 new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 97.95 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 3,452 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 493. Two new deaths were reported on Tuesday. A total of 26 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 4. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.07 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 32.05 per 100,000. 2,637,084 tests have been completed. _ Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (zero activity, 82 resolutions, 2 deaths). There were no new cases on Tuesday. In the last 7 days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The 7-day moving average for the new case is zero. No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 4.76 per 100,000. 9,129 tests have been completed. _ Northwest Territories: 125 confirmed cases (24 activities, 101 resolutions, 0 deaths). There were four new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 53.14 per 100,000. A total of 13 new cases have occurred in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average for the new case is 2. No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is zero per 100,000. 22,490 tests have been completed. _ Nunavut Territory: 630 confirmed cases (64 activities, 562 resolutions, 4 deaths). There were 6 new cases on Tuesday. The percentage of active cases is 162.63 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 44 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 6. No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 10.16 per 100,000. 14,332 tests have been completed. This report was automatically generated by the Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 18, 2021. CanadianPress