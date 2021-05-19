Does warm weather stop the spread of the virus? UBC experts uncover COVID myths online





Vancouver (NEWS 1130) – In the early days of this pandemic, hot summer temperatures were expected to reduce or even eliminate the coronavirus epidemic that causes COVID-19. But now science is mostly in place, and the answer isn’t — at least not directly. “So far, no evidence has been shown that warm weather, actual temperatures affect the spread of the virus,” explains Dr. Anna Blakney, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the UBC. did. “It’s likely that it’s the actual behavior that changes with warm weather that affects the spread,” she added. She says the same logic can be applied to the flu season. It does not mean that the virus behaves differently in cold weather, but that more people are in closer contact for longer periods of time. Of course, warm climates tend to drive people outdoors, where infection rates are low. “COVID-19 is known to be an upper respiratory tract infection, so it’s basically transmitted by breathing the air of another person,” Blakney told NEWS 1130. “To get into the lungs, we need these viral particles. For some reason, they are much less likely to occur outdoors and much more likely to occur indoors, so wearing a mask or someone else. Many of these policies regarding bringing homes are informed. “ She says this can also be proved by looking at the Southern and Northern Hemispheres. The flu season basically occurs in each region at the opposite time of the year. It’s also been a year since the pandemic hit the world. Therefore, the argument that the virus disappears when the temperature rises is not exactly supported. Blakney dispels the myth of COVID-19 and shares her knowledge with the general public through her TikTok account, I have thousands of followers and I like over 3 million! She was hired to share her expertise in social media. UN verified With the initiative Vaccine trust project. ## learnontiktok♬ Original Sound-Curlless Justice

@ anna.blakney COVID vaccine myth ## teamhalo Blakney encourages other clinicians and scientists to share their knowledge online.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos