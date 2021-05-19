The community reported 47 new COVID cases and another death on Wednesday





Over 50% of residents over the age of 18 have been vaccinated at least once.

Public health in the Waterloo region reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. 39 is from Tuesday and the other 8 have been added to the previous day’s total. This will be compared to the 57 new cases reported on Tuesday. The total is 15,411. For the first time since May 8, another COVID-related death of a man in his 80s was also confirmed. It raises the local death toll to 255. Hospitalization is 41 years old — 31 patients are in the intensive care unit. Active case load dropped to 476. 251,102 COVID vaccines were given to residents of the Waterloo region (50.17 percent) — 16,734 local residents (aged 18+) were completely vaccinated (3.60 percent)

2,835 cases were screened positive for the variant of concern-2,501 are UK strains-3 are associated with the first mutant detected in South Africa-18 were first detected in Brazil Strain-related-313 cases in which mutations were detected

14,669 resolved cases (95%)

Over 483,000 tests have been conducted Currently, 12 outbreaks are active in this area. 6 people are at work: Eating and drinking service 17 (5 cases)

Set setting 40 (1 case)

Manufacturing / Industry 35 (4 cases)

Winston Park Retirement Home Village (for one staff member)

Coronation Early Learning Child Care (5 cases)

Sales / Service Vehicles 7 (6)

Forest Heights Long Term Care-Hughson Unit (2 for residents, 3 for staff)

St Mary’s General Hospital-3rd floor

Set setting 39 (1 case)

Medical services-clinics (6 cases)

Retail 9 (3 cases)

Manufacturing / Industry 17 (25 cases) in the meantime, The state reported 1,588 cases on Wednesday. The remaining totals for the state’s COVID-19 are listed below. 456,784 vaccinations completed-74.3 million vaccinations

514,690 in total

482,749 resolved cases

1,401 in hospital-735 in intensive care unit-539 on ventilator

8,525 deaths (19 new)

38,422 tests completed on Tuesday-14.85 million since January 15, 2020

