Woman in her 40s latest COVID-19 dies in London

COVID-19-related deaths in the London area increased to 15 on Wednesday this month.

The Middlesex London Health Unit reported that a woman in her 40s was the latest person to succumb to the virus. Women had nothing to do with long-term care or retirement homes. The health unit did not reveal whether the woman had an underlying medical problem. Her death is the third most reported in the last three days, with 215 deaths in London and Middlesex County.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the region increased on Wednesday, with 62 new infections recorded. This is an increase from 43 on Tuesday and 26 on Monday. However, there has been no three-digit increase in cases over the last 10 days, indicating that spreads may have slowed locally.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 11,729 cases in cities and counties.

Hospitalizations in the region continue to decline, with 49 COVID-19 patients admitted to the London Health Sciences Center, 22 fewer than this time last week. There are 23 COVID-19 patients listed in the intensive care unit. Of the 49 hospitals infected with the virus, 27 were transferred to London from overwhelming hospitals in other parts of the state. Nine were in the acute care unit and 18 were in the intensive care unit.

In London and Middlesex County, there were 25 more cases of concern, for a total of 2,625 cases. Of these, 2,572 have been identified by the United Kingdom as B.1.1.7 and 27 are P.1. A variant from Brazil, one is the new B.1.617 strain from India. The health unit also noted that 327 cases were tested positive for the mutation.

There are active outbreaks in four regional geriatric facilities and one local day care center.

The number of resolved cases will increase by 90, for a total of 10,910. Currently, there are 604 active cases in this area.

Southwestern public health recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This is an increase from the seven new infections the day before. In the latest case, Elgin and Oxford counties total up to 3,689. No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area, with 79 deaths. The number of resolved cases increased to 3,508. Currently, there are 102 active cases locally. Outbreaks remain at Woodstock’s Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital and Caressant Care Nursing Home. There is one death associated with each of the two outbreaks.

Ontario fell below 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for the second consecutive day.

A total of 1,588 new infections have been identified in the last 24 hours, starting with 1,616 on Tuesday. The latest number of cases is the lowest number reported in a day since March 24th.

The areas with the highest number of new infections continue to be 524 in Toronto and 335 in Peel. This is followed by 105 in Ottawa and 94 in the York region.

The total number of cases in Ontario since the pandemic began is currently 514,690.

Another 19 people died in connection with the virus on Wednesday, according to public health officials. The official death toll is currently 8,525.

Daily epidemiological summaries show that Ontario has found 1,803 lab-identified cases in the last 24 hours of B.1.1.7. variant. Currently, there are a total of 112,759 cases of the strain first discovered in the United Kingdom. Another 28 cases on P.1. A total of 2,059 variants were identified, with a total of 683 cases of two more B.1.351 variants in Ontario. The state does not currently list the number of cases found in Ontario related to the B.1.617 variant originally found in India.

Hospitalizations in the state have declined, with 1,401 COVID-19-positive patients admitted. This is a decrease of 83 patients from the previous day. Of the inpatients, 735 are in the intensive care unit and 539 are on ventilator. Viral hospitalizations throughout the state have been steadily declining since the beginning of the month.

Up to 482,749 cases have been resolved state-wide. This leaves Ontario with 23,416 known viral activity cases from 29,962 a week ago.

Over the last 24 hours, over 38,400 COVID-19 tests have been processed since Tuesday 22,915. The positive rate in Ontario dropped from 7.6% to 5.2%.

As of Tuesday night, the state has been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine 7,431,638 times. A total of 456,784 people in Ontario have been vaccinated for the second time and are considered fully vaccinated.