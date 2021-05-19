Maine reports 202 new cases of COVID-19, killing two more





Maine reported 202 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Wednesday. Daily case rate Relatively stable for the last 5 days, Hover about 200 cases per day. The 7-day average of new daily cases continued to decline, at 226 on Wednesday, compared to 270.1 a week ago and 451.6 a month ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 66,315 cases of COVID-19 and 807 deaths. Androscoggin County, a recent hotspot for COVID-19 in Maine, had the most cases on Wednesday, with 40 cases and 31 cases in Kennebec County. In Cumberland County, the state’s most populous and almost three times the population of Androscoggin, there were 30 cases and in York County, 17 cases were recorded. The pace will slow down, but the vaccination program will continue. By Wednesday, 680,332 people in Maine had at least the first vaccination, which represents 50.6 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Also, 646,338 people, or 48.08 percent of the state’s population, receive the final dose. Maine Health, which operates a number of vaccination clinics throughout the state, will close the Scarborough Downs mass vaccination clinic on Thursday, focusing on other ways to reach unvaccinated people, including young adults and adolescents. Announced. Scarborough Downs has vaccinated 87,000 people in Maine since its opening in early February. According to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, Maine has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated population in the country, followed by New England’s Connecticut, Vermont, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Other vaccine trackers use figures from other populations and may give different results, but in general, Maine and other New England states are at the top of the vaccination rate. I will. On Wednesday, 107 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 43 of whom received critical care. Today, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, explained to the media. One of the major challenges in vaccination for more people is to persuade young people to vaccinate. According to data from the main CDC, 79% of residents over the age of 50 receive either the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in two doses or the Johnson & Johnson option in one dose. This is above the threshold required for herd immunity and is a positive sign, as older people are at greatest risk of serious illness and death. However, between those 16 and 49, the vaccination rate drops to only 51 percent. Furthermore, the percentage is steadily declining from 40s (57%) to 30s (53%) and 20s (46%). Now that most older people are protected, young people are pushing for new viral infections. Public health experts in Maine reflect that the low proportion of young residents is less urgent about vaccination than the older Maine and health care workers who fired first. It states. This story will be updated. “Forward Community Theater is preparing to come back with a smaller cast and spectators Next ”

