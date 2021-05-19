Covid-19 vaccine does not work well for immunocompromised people





Pfizer / BioN Techcovid-19 vaccine vial Photo: Jeff Chiu (((AP). Studies are beginning to reveal that certain groups of people do not enjoy the highly effective protection provided by the covid-19 vaccine at the same level as all others. Studies have shown that people with immunodeficiency are less likely to subsequently develop immunity to the coronavirus. vaccination. Even before the full-scale rollout of the vaccine began at the end of last year, experts expected that people with weakened immunity would have less protection from vaccination.It is already known that viruses can cause more serious illnesses Survive much longer For people with immunodeficiency, Thanks to the weak immune response generated against it. This same weak immune response can also make immunodeficiency more susceptible to reinfection. This is thought to occur rarely among most people... However, more realistic evidence is beginning to depict how ineffective the immunity provided by vaccines is for these individuals. For example, earlier this month Research Looking at hundreds of organ transplant recipients, only 15% produced antibodies to the coronavirus immediately after the first dose of the mRNA vaccine. By the second dose, only 54% had been given.Not just antibodies Immunity indicatorHowever, many other studies have shown that the majority of people, rear Infectious disease or vaccination, Creates antibodies and has strong immunityNevertheless, the results were volatile. Organ Transplant Recipients and People In certain cancer-like conditions Take immunity-SupplyReview treatments such as drugs and radiation that artificially weaken the immune system. But, Man People born or have developed an immunodeficiency that also weakens the body’s abilities Initiates an effective immune response against infection and vaccination.Estimates vary, but somewhere 10 million Americans It is believed to be immunocompromised in some way and is at increased risk of severe covid-19 even after vaccination. “In my situation, the risks vary greatly from person to person,” says kidney transplant recipient Maria Hoffman. Said Washington post In an article published on Tuesday. “I act 100% to be unvaccinated.” G / O media may receive fees bFuture on-star shots may improve the outcomes of people with immunodeficiency. As In the United States, pandemics continue to decline, and the absolute risk for everyone also diminishes. Case Means less likely to encounter a virus..But many experts CDC new and relaxed Guidelines for wearing masks For ignoring their influence It can affect people with immunodeficiency.According to the guidelines Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most situations, But some The state used changes to justify lifting Almost all restrictions completely.And lack of a clear way to distinguish Vaccinated from Unvaccinated will probably lead to some Those who take off their masks when they shouldn’t, potentially It puts people who have been vaccinated with other unvaccinated people and those who are immunocompromised at risk. Most vaccinated Americans can safely enjoy the summer without much worry about covid-19, but it’s a luxury that millions of people in the United States, including immunodeficiency, don’t have.

