Sustainedly lower cholesterol levels using base editing

Base editing is a new gene editing approach that allows the exact modification of individual components of a DNA sequence. By introducing these point mutations into specific genes, an international research team led by the University of Zurich has succeeded in continuously lowering high LDL cholesterol levels in the blood of mice and macaques. This opens up the possibility of treating patients with hereditary metabolic liver disease. Lipoproteins are complex particles that send fat molecules through the blood system to all tissues of the body to power cells.Is one of such lipoproteins Low density lipoprotein (LDL) can transport thousands of fat molecules, such as cholesterol, particle by particle. High levels of LDL in the blood are clinically associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. LDL can also carry cholesterol to smaller blood vessels and supply it to more distant tissues, which can increasingly block the arterial lumen and cause atherosclerosis. Introducing a gene mutation blocks the enzyme An international research team led by the University of Zurich (UZH) has demonstrated that a new and accurate gene editing approach can substantially and sustainably lower high LDL cholesterol levels.Scientists introduced single Point mutation A gene that encodes an enzyme called PCSK9. This protein is involved in the uptake of LDL cholesterol from the blood into cells. “The genetic alterations we induced in mice and macaques successfully blocked PCSK9 and significantly reduced blood LDL cholesterol levels. This is a hereditary form of high cholesterol levels, familial. It provides a potential cure for patients suffering from cholesterolemia, “says Gerald Schwank, a research leader who is a professor at UZH’s Institute of Pharmacology and Toxology. Adaptation of RNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccine The gene editing technique applied by the researchers uses what is known as the base editor. These proteins can convert individual bases in a DNA molecule (a single “letter” in the “text” of a gene) into another base. For example, an adenine base editor converts adenine (A) to guanine (G). The base editor also does this much more accurately than previous CRISPR-Cas nucleases that act as molecular scissors. To control the delivery of the base editor tool to the liver of animals, researchers have adopted the RNA technology used in the COVID-19 vaccine. However, instead of encapsulating the RNA encoding the SARS-CoV2 peplomer in lipid nanoparticles, we encapsulated the RNA encoding the adenine base editor. Accurate, efficient and safe RNA-Lipid nanoparticles The formulation was introduced intravenously into animals, resulting in liver-specific uptake and transient production of base editor tools by cellular mechanisms. “Up to two-thirds of the PCSK9 gene was edited in mice and up to one-third in non-human primates, resulting in a significant reduction in LDL. cholesterol “Level,” said Schwank. In addition, scientists carefully evaluated whether unspecified edits were made in unwanted locations, but found no signs of such off-target events. RNA-based treatment for metabolic liver disease “Our study shows the potential to introduce single nucleotide polymorphisms into the liver of non-human primates with high efficiency and accuracy. Approximately 30% of the hereditary mutations that cause all diseases are, in principle. It is a single base mutation that can be corrected as follows. Base editorTherefore, the new approach can be used to treat a large number of patients suffering from hereditary metabolic liver disease such as hypercholesterolemia, phenylketonuria, and urea cycle disorders. Compared to traditional drugs, genome editing involves evoked changes and therefore the patient heals permanently when the mutation is repaired in a sufficient number of cells. The study is published at Nature biotechnology.. Gene editing reduces triglycerides and cholesterol by up to 50% For more information:

In vivo adenine base editing of PCSK9 in Tanja Rothgangl et al, macaques lowers LDL cholesterol levels. Nature biotechnology (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41587-021-00933-4

University of Zurich





