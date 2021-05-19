COVID-19: Popular UBC professor breaks myth about viruses and vaccines on social media

UBC Vaccine Expert Dr. Anna Blakney has posted a fun video on the music to answer questions about viruses and vaccines from over 217,000 followers on TikTok. Photo by UBC handout / PNG

Article content There is a lot of false information about COVID-19 virus and vaccines online. It’s overwhelming for scientists working hard to inform the public about the seriousness of the pandemic. That’s why UBC scientists take a fun approach to breaking all these myths instead of smoking. Dr. Anna Brakney, an assistant professor at the UBC’s Department of Biomedical Engineering and a vaccine expert at the Michael Smith Institute, regularly answers questions about vaccines from more than 217,000 followers. TikTok account.. She is working on some of the more silly claims, such as shedding protein on more general questions, such as whether someone needs the vaccine if the vaccine is already infected with COVID-19. .. This is a Q & A with Blakney looking at some myths (Source: UBC). Q: Does a warm climate delay the transmission of COVID-19? A: The best evidence suggests that warm weather does not affect the actual coronavirus. However, when the weather is nice, you spend more time outdoors and send less outdoors than indoors. Therefore, in theory, there should be less communication between spring and summer.

Article content Of course, you should continue to follow public health guidelines while you are out. Keep physical distance, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently. However, COVID-19 is a respiratory tract infection that spreads with breathing, and there is no conclusive evidence as to whether outside air temperature directly affects the infection. Q: Is it possible to catch COVID-19 in the pool through water? A: COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that spreads in the air. The best evidence available strongly suggests that, like most swimming pools, when virus particles hit chlorinated water, the particles are no longer infectious. Q: Can vitamin and mineral supplements prevent and treat COVID-19? A: Proper nutrition is very important to keep your immune system healthy. We should try to eat healthy foods, drink plenty of water, maintain vitamin D levels, get enough sleep, and minimize stress in life. Therefore, when infected with COVID-19, vitamins and minerals continue to be an important part of recovery, but they do not work as a remedy. Q: Can mosquitoes, mites and fleas carry and infect COVID-19? A: Mosquitoes, mites and fleas infect your bloodstream through bites. Since COVID-19 is not a blood-borne virus, there is no evidence that it can be spread by mosquitoes, mites and fleas. Q: Do I still need to wear a mask after vaccination? A: Here in Canada, the majority of the population has not received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and can infect unvaccinated people, so masks must be worn after vaccination.

Article content Vaccines have been shown to reduce infections, but they are not 100% effective in completely reducing infections. As more of the population is vaccinated, the need for masks diminishes. Q: Do I need to be vaccinated if I get COVID-19? A: It is true that past COVID-19 infections will provide some immunity in the future, but the immunity level of the vaccine is much higher. We want everyone to have maximum immunity. The best way to do this is to vaccinate. Also, there is no perfect vaccine. There is still the possibility of being infected with COVID-19. However, if you are vaccinated, it helps prevent serious illness, and the vaccine is very effective in preventing hospitalization with COVID-19. Blakney told Postmedia that he has received many questions online about some of the conspiracy theories. She said it was understandable for people to ask scientists questions because there was too much information. “This is due to people who don’t understand the biology of how RNA vaccines work, which is to be expected,” she said. Q: Does the vaccine excrete protein? A: The problem is shedding the virus, and approved vaccines do not allow the virus to infect or shed the virus. About protein loss that does not occur. What happens is that you inject RNA, make a peaplomer for a few days, and then everything breaks down, releasing this protein into the environment.

Article content Q: How can I know that a vaccine is safe in the long run? A: I think it’s really important to have that in mind. RNA vaccines are not a new technology. They first began to be used in the 1990s and were first used in clinical trials in 2013 and were very similar to those currently used in approved COVID vaccines. Therefore, there are 8 years of long-term safety data on RNA vaccines. We know more about the long-term effects of RNA vaccines than about the long-term effects of this brand new virus. Q: Do vaccines cause infertility? A: There are many studies showing that vaccines are also safe and effective for pregnant women. So now that many pregnant women are vaccinated, it’s a good sign that infertility isn’t happening. There are no data showing that it is associated with infertility. Q: Does RNA vaccine change someone’s DNA? A: Especially in the case of RNA vaccines, the idea is that every cell in the body has this central dogma, where the DNA is located in the nucleus and is transcribed into RNA and translated into proteins. Therefore, it delivers RNA to the cytoplasm inside the cell. Your body is well adapted to keep it out of the nucleus, so to integrate it into your DNA and change your DNA, you need two different enzymes there: a reversal that turns it into DNA Photoenzyme and integrated DNA that inserts it. Those enzymes don’t just float around your cells. There is no way it can get into the nucleus and become or interfere with your DNA. [email protected]

