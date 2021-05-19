Impact of military sentiment on the epidemic of childhood obesity in the United States

The U.S. military is having a hard time finding recruits that are not too heavy to meet the guidelines due to rising childhood obesity rates across the country. That’s why Army recruits are working to identify potential soldiers who need to lose tens of pounds before they qualify for participation. army.
“You are even looking for obese people,” Maj. Gen. Malcolm Frost, who has been in the Army for 35 years and is working with a non-profit Mission Readiness to prepare potential recruiters, told NPR. “That’s what our recruiters across the country are dealing with.”
According to the Pentagon, one-third of young adults between the ages of 17 and 24, the optimal age for new employees, are simply too heavy to register.
The Army needs to hire 130,000 people each year to meet its rank, and about 10 years ago, recruiters were potential to prepare to meet military guidelines. I started working with a typical recruiter.
According to Frost, the military is traditionally employed primarily from southern states, where obesity is high.
However, there are factors such as low family income over the past year, lack of access to healthy foods, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to medical personnel, one in four children in the United States is overweight, and the pandemic has increased that statistic by 2% to 15%.
According to experts, the stress of staying at home causes an emotional diet that leads to weight gain surrounded by junk food, and the inability to go out, exercise or play is trapped in the family. .. The early months of the pandemic say it caused problems for sick children and teens.
This means that in another “one or two generations”, the current childhood obesity epidemic is causing serious problems for the country with respect to military power, Frost said.
Former Major Jeffrey Snow, who until recently led the recruitment of the Army and Reserve forces, said food insecurity and junk food marketing would add to the challenge.
“It’s an evil problem,” he said, spending years “bluening his face.” But he said he was unaware that he had influenced the problem.
Snow, however, said recruiters can make a difference with their efforts. He estimated that, thanks to the grassroots efforts of recruiters, about 1,000 to 2,000 people could lose enough weight to join the Army each year.
One recruiter, staff sergeant. Stephen Ahlstrom has worked with several potential recruits in Maryland, including Marcus Robinson, who wanted to join the military but was too heavy.
Ahlstrom said new hires like Robinson are back on track by reminding them of ways to stay healthy, such as drinking a gallon of water a day, avoiding fast-food drive-throughs, and exercising. I did. it was.
He also picks up potential new hires and drives them to train.
Robinson was able to join the army after losing £ 65, starting at around £ 240.