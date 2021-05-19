Ohio Coronavirus Wednesday Update: 918 new cases reported





Columbus (WCMH) —The Ohio Department of Health has published the latest COVID-19 cases in the state. As of May 19, the Ministry of Health reported a total of 1,093,534 (+918) cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, resulting in 58,271 (+104) hospitalizations and 8,007 (+6) ICU admissions. A total of 5,048,080 people (43.2% of the population) have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 31,342 from the previous day. As the number of vaccines increases, Columbus Public Health recommends that residents keep their masks on for now.

The Ministry of Health reported 100 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 19,628. The state updates the total number of deaths, usually twice a week, after the death certificate has been processed. Before Governor Mike DeWine gave a briefing on Monday, State Health Director Stephanie MacLeod and State Lottery Director Pat McDonald announced details of the Ohio vaccine. Lottery works.. Residents who have been vaccinated or at least started vaccination should opt in to the drawings.They can do so at www.ohiovaxamillion.com Alternatively, call the Department of State (833-4ASK-ODH). Winners will be announced for five weeks starting Wednesday, May 26th, with two awards each week. A $ 1 million scholarship for adults over the age of 18 and a state university scholarship for ages 12-17. DeWine considered future changes to the state’s health order. Wearing a mask To match it with the new CDC recommendations. He said that masks are generally no longer recommended for vaccinated people, but are still recommended for non-vaccinated people in addition to the 6-foot distance. It was. Is it appropriate to ask someone if they have been vaccinated?

Masks continue to be recommended in meetinghouses, nursing homes, other medical facilities, public transport such as planes and buses, schools and day care. Companies can set their own rules for masks. But most of the pandemic health orders Set to expire On June 2, DeWine said, for example, that schools would be able to set their own rules for wearing masks after that.

