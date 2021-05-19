Acupath Laboratories and Test Today USA Join forces to Open Dozens of COVID-19 PCR Test Sites in Northeastern and Later





Plainview, NY, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Acupath Laboratories, Inc., a leading provider of subspecialized anatomy and molecular pathology services. Today announced a partnership with Test Today USA, LLC to offer mobile COVID-19. National test. Acupath and TestToday USA have collaborated to launch sampling sites throughout the northeast, including NYC Metro Area, Upstate New York, Baltimore, Boston, Newark, New Jersey and Philadelphia, and existing sites in other parts of the country. Steadily increase. While some of Test Today USA’s collection sites are fixed daily, the company also offers tests for large groups and individual patients who can conveniently book mobile bookings at selected times and locations. doing. Test Today USA will soon load the collection site into a mapping tool for easy collection. Find a nearby COVID-19 inspection location.. Acupath also lists the locations of supported Test Today USA sites. https://covid19.acupath.com/for-individuals/.. Frederick Costa III, CEO of Test Today USA, said: “It is very important that the patients we test get accurate results quickly. Partnership with Acupath is essential to meet the testing expectations of the people we serve. The Acupath industry. Experience makes Acupath our best partner as we aim to extend test availability to the national community. “ The Acupath / Test Today partnership will help further facilitate the resumption of the local economy by facilitating access to testing. Test Today USA signs contracts with local businesses, businesses, sports clubs, event venues, homeless shelters, places of worship and other nonprofits to host test sites and make on-site visits with mobile test teams. I will. Test Today USA will primarily deploy Acupath’s non-invasive saliva testing options to speed up and painless the collection process and further reduce the barriers to reaching resource-poor communities. “Test Today USA is a true model partner to help Acupath bring the COVID-19 test to where it’s most needed, which is important to slow the spread of the virus,” said General Manager Dr. Jeff Boschwitz. I will. COVID-19 test, Acupath Laboratories. “Their grassroots approach and mobile collection site provide a convenient way for poorly serviced communities to take advantage of the speed and accuracy of Acupath’s 24-hour turnaround-time PCR test service.” Acupath’s traditional business is cancer diagnosis. The company launched an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) -certified COVID-19 real-time PCR assay in May 2020 to support employees with COVID-19 test results before elective surgery. The patient was screened. COVID inspection services are currently provided free of charge to all US residents through insurance or CARES law. For more information on Acupath’s COVID-19 test options, please visit: https://covid19.acupath.com/

Or email [email protected].. Acupath Laboratories, Inc.about

Founded in 1998 and based in Plainview, NY, Acupath is a provider of subspecialized anatomical pathology services focused on the following areas of expertise: Urology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Women’s Health, Otorhinolaryngology, Podiatry, and Hematology / Oncology. Acupath offers an extensive test menu, both globally and TC / PC-based, processes over 500,000 samples annually, and has recently been “a” breakthrough device “by the FDA. In 2020, the institute swiftly pivoted to provide a COVID-19 test in response to a pandemic. Acupath is accredited by the New York State Department of Health, the Joint Commission, and the American University of Pathologists. Media Contact: Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for Acupath [email protected] 215-681-0770

