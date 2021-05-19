Some teens don’t think they need the COVID-19 vaccine





Health officials have urged teens to be vaccinated with COVID-19 and warned that young people would not be affected by serious complications or “long COVID.” Dr. Christina Gary, director of health services in LA County, said many families and 10 people are ready to be vaccinated “mainly because of the risk of low COVID” in young people these days. Said not. He said he had heard from teens. Target group, 12 to 15 years old. Although the risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 is lower in teens than in adults, thousands of children are hospitalized and hundreds die worldwide. I. “This is a nightmare that parents don’t have to survive and is now mostly avoided by people over the age of 12,” says Ghaly. Most children recover, but some develop “long COVID.” This can last for weeks or months, and in some cases even longer. Symptoms include cough, malaise, muscle pain, headache, palpitation, nausea, shortness of breath, sleep disorders, fever, stomach problems, anxiety, depression, loss of concentration and concentration, and “brain fog”. .. Sometimes called. According to a study in Italy, more than half of COVID-19 patients aged 6 to 16 years show at least one long COVID symptom for more than 4 months, and many show severe symptoms that impair daily activities. Haley said she was experiencing it. Another study in the United Kingdom found that 15% of teenagers infected with the coronavirus suffer from long-term COVID symptoms that interfere with their daily lives. Andy Slavit, Senior Adviser to the Biden Administration on Pandemics, Media briefing One of his sons was infected with COVID-19 last fall before the vaccine became available, but still suffers from long-term symptoms. “He’s young, healthy, and at the height of his life, but six months later he still has frequent tachycardia, shortness of breath, and flu-like symptoms,” Slavit said. I have “His hands are cold to the touch. Neither he nor his parents (my wife and I) know how long this will last. Many young people are in this situation and many are getting worse.” “ Vaccines are the only and most effective tool to protect people from all kinds of complications caused by COVID-19, Ghaly said. “Whether your concern is serious illness or death from COVID, or long-distance symptoms from COVID, vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from both,” she said. Gary booked her eldest daughter, a 13-year-old daughter, five weeks after being fully vaccinated, as soon as a young man aged 12 to 15 was released from vaccination. Peace of mind. Last week’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for teenagers and adolescents “helped put this pandemic behind us,” Gary said.

