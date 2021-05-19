Health
Six Women Share the Emotional Impact of Breast Cancer Diagnosis
There is no “right” way to accommodate a new diagnosis. Any emotion you feel is perfectly valid.
When you receive breast cancer In diagnosis, conversation often focuses on the physical experience of the illness.
You may face vast amounts of new information about symptoms, treatment plans, and side effects of medications.
Diagnosis of breast cancer also involves emotional sacrifice.
It can be scary and confusing. It can be accompanied by sadness, anxiety and anger. It can also be isolated — as no one really understands what you are experiencing.
It can also be difficult to talk about the emotional aspects of breast cancer diagnosis.
Asked the members of BC health line A community about the emotional journey they experienced when faced with a new diagnosis.
“It’s my spirit that has hurt. I’ve always managed my decisions about health care, finances, life, work, play, and relationships … and this time it’s not.
“It’s a feeling of physical betrayal.
“I compare this to a friend’s betrayal. I was always there for you, I took care of all my physical demands. So why now? I asked you What did you do, nourish, care for, and love you? ”—Tonet
“I shouted it. Then I slept for almost a day. I mourned the loss of my cancer-free life. Eventually I got tired of crying and sleeping, so read and look. , I started to decide the next step.
“I’m still sometimes sad about it, but in the end it’s the sadness of having to find a room between other loss and sadness, that is, during life.” — Anonymous
“I shouted it, I prayed for peace, wisdom, and power to endure the future. It’s okay to have a day off, but don’t waste your time off.
“I found that life was too short and unpredictable, and too long to be sad. I knew it was okay to fall apart, together, and fall apart. Keep it! It’s a roller coaster with highs and lows. “—Jjmorr
“I don’t cry, I don’t cry. I refuse. This is a war! I’m angry above all.” — Cindy C.
“Breast cancer brings us great emotional sacrifices, especially when we are first diagnosed. We all feel out of control. Hopefully your treatment plan When fully prepared, you will feel the light at the end of the tunnel. “— Jane
“Your feelings are right. You don’t have to force the silver lining. Take the time to go through your emotional journey. Not only do you decide not to stay there forever, Give yourself time to feel. ”— Gina
Diagnosis of breast cancer can cause a variety of emotions. It’s important to remember that everything you feel is perfectly valid.
It’s okay to be sad. You can feel angry. It’s okay to feel hope.
It’s okay if you can’t name your mood, and it’s okay if you take the time to understand it.
Navigating breast cancer is both an emotional and a physical journey. Getting a diagnosis may seem isolated, but you are not alone.
The· BC health line The community got it and is here for you.
Elinor Hills is Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Healthline. She is passionate about the intersection of emotional well-being and physical health, and how individuals form connections through shared medical experiences. Outside of work, she enjoys yoga, photography, drawing and spends a lot of time running.
