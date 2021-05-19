Pfizer is working on a vaccine version that can be maintained in “normal refrigeration,” says CEO | Washington Examiner

PAccording to the company’s CEO, Pfizer is developing a version of the coronavirus vaccine that can be stored “normally refrigerated” for up to six months.
The current Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first coronavirus vaccine candidate Approved For emergency use on December 11, 2020 Must be saved Shelf life is more limited when stored in ultra-low temperatures and in normal refrigeration.
“We’re currently working on a new version of the vaccine that’s ready to use, so it doesn’t need to be reconstituted. It doesn’t need to be diluted,” CEO Albert Bourla said Wednesday. Discussion About the development of vaccines sponsored by Axios..
Bula added that “all current focus” is on facilitating the storage and distribution of vaccines.
Walgreens and CVS responsible for most of the discarded coronavirus vaccines: Report
“As you know, it’s currently registered at minus 70 degrees Celsius, but you can use it in a regular freezer for two weeks,” said Pfizer’s CEO.
According to recent reports, the requirement has ruined many vaccine doses as pharmacies and other vaccination managers suffered from refrigeration dysfunction and left doses at room temperature. report From Kaiser Health News.
Bula’s announcement continues on May 10th at the Food and Drug Administration Decision Approve 2 doses Pfizer Vaccine for use at 12-15 years.
Pfizer then petitioned the FDA for permission to use young people March test results It turns out that the shot was 100% effective and produced a “strong antibody response”. The US-based trial enrolled 2,260 adolescents in the age group. All of 18 COVID-19 case study It occurred in the placebo group and not in the vaccinated group.
As of Wednesday, 60.2% of adults are taking at least one dose Coronavirus According to the vaccine data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while 37.8% of the total population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
