Can Autoantibodies Affect Coronavirus Severity, Long COVID?Some researchers suggest so





New findings from Yale suggest that autoantibodies (or proteins that act on human tissues and organs) may be correlated. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Severity and persistent symptoms. In some cases of coronavirus, researchers have found that these autoantibodies can fight healthy tissues in the liver, brain, gastrointestinal tract, blood vessels, and platelets. University researcher team Release Nature’s Wednesday findings show blood samples from 194 coronavirus patients at Yale New Haven Hospital, showing the severity of the disease and dozens of uninfected controls. Professors and students worked with the Yale IMPACT team, a group of doctors and scientists studying COVID-19, to analyze autoantibody samples. They used a technique called Rapid Extracellular Antigen Profiling (REAP) to study the interaction of antibodies with about 3,000 human proteins. The COVID-19 vaccine is not linked to the problem of childbirth, researchers say Aaron Ring, an assistant professor of immunobiology at Yale University and the lead author of the treatise, said: News Release Posted on Eurek Alert.. “Antibodies are important to prevent infection, but some COVID-19 patients are also developing antibodies that damage their cells and tissues.” In most cases, coronavirus infections have spurred the production of autoantibodies, Ring said. However, some patients may have existing autoantibodies that increase their vulnerability to infection. This was confirmed through studies in mice with each release. Experts say why they found some COVID-19 vaccine-triggered thrombotic problems “Our analysis revealed a wide range of autoantibody status in COVID-19 patients and identified distinct autoantibodies with impressive immunological and clinical outcomes,” the study authors wrote. I am. “These results suggest previously underestimated immunological pathways in the pathogenesis of COVID-19, suggesting a new therapeutic paradigm centered on the regulation of these pathways and the attenuation of autoantibodies themselves. The etiology of the disease. “ The authors of the study also help explain coronavirus patients whose “long-lived rogue autoantibodies” have recovered from the so-called “long-lived COVID”, or who have recovered from the initial infection but continue to experience persistent effects months later. Suggested that it might be. “This may be an unfortunate legacy of the virus,” Ring said. Akiko Iwasaki, co-author of the study and professor of Waldemar Von Zedtwitz at Yale University, said the findings highlight the need for vaccination to reduce the risk of long-term health effects. It was. “The fact that even mild infections are associated with autoantibody production underscores the potential long-term health effects of COVID-19,” Iwasaki said. Get the FOX News App Other researchers have previously investigated the severity of COVID-19 and the role of autoantibodies in long-term COVID. For example, a group of researchers at Boston University published early findings on a preprint server. medRxiv In January. A small study included nine samples from patients with mild, asymptomatic coronavirus, whose autoantibodies were detected by 7 months after infection. “This is a signal, not a definitive one,” Dr. Nahidbadelia, Principal Research Author and Director of the Special Pathogens Unit at the Boston Medical Center, previously told The New York Times. “I don’t know how popular it is and whether it can be linked to a long COVID.”

