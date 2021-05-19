Brain Monitoring Electrodes Get FDA510 (k) Approval – TechCrunch

The FDA’s pathway of greased COVID-19 vaccine and drug gear paved the way for something else: a new view of electroencephalography (EEG), An established brain monitoring technique that measures the electrical activity of the brain by placing metal electrodes on the scalp.

May 17, DC-based startup iCE Neurosystems Announcement An FDA-approved version of a subcutaneous electrode called iCE-SG, designed to monitor electrical activity in the brain from beneath the skin of the scalp. Its electrodes are on the back of the 2020 Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the iCE Neurosystems software platform called iCEWav. It was used in a hospital in the DC area to monitor brain activity in patients with medically induced coma during the Covid-19 pandemic. ..

iCE Neurosystems electrodes and software are essentially a new perspective on traditional EEG. The electrodes are designed to sit under the scalp for several days to analyze brain activity, and software components are designed to integrate that data with vital signs such as heart rate and blood pressure.

“For the first time, we have obtained this large, high-fidelity, continuous, integrated dataset from both the brain and body,” said Alan Waziri, a neurosurgeon and co-founder of the company. “This allows us to really understand what is happening in the brain, drive timely clinical decisions, and radically change the outcomes of these patients.”

iCE was founded by Waziri and colleagues since his time as a resident of Columbia University Medical Center in 2017. As of 2021, the company has nine full.– –He is a Time employee and has raised a total of $ 4.5 million, including a recent round of $ 2.95 million from individual investors in April 2021.

The combination of subcutaneous electrodes and software is part of the big picture of iCE Neurosystems. That is, to create a complete platform for continuous monitoring of the brain.

There are examples of use cases where continuous monitoring can prove beneficial. For example, 2019 New England Journal of Medicine Research Professional EEG monitoring has suggested that it may detect signs of consciousness in patients who would otherwise be unresponsive.The study was written by Jan Claassen He is the director of Critical Care Neurology at Columbia University and the co-founder and minority shareholder of iCE Neurosystems.

another 2019 treatise Continuous monitoring by EEG suggests that it is associated with a reduction in hospital mortality. However, only 22,728 of the more than 7 million people analyzed in this study had access to continuous EEG.

The purpose of Wajiri is to increase the number. The subcutaneous electrodes he is betting on are the first step. The iCE-SG electrodes are easy to install and should not require the technical expertise normally required to prepare and manage an EEG, Waziri explains. Other scientists He also points out that the technical expertise required to use and interpret traditional EEG is cumbersome and hinders long-term EEG monitoring.

The FDA’s approval document states that the iCE-SG device is approved to stay under the skin for 14 days, but Waziri states that it has obtained continuous monitoring of brain activity for up to 35 days. I am. By comparison, long-term EEG analysis can last for days.

“It’s like placing an IV,” says Waziri. “Basically, a bedside routine clinician can place these within 5 minutes.”

On the other hand, the platform alone cannot address the need for expertise to interpret this data. Waziri’s answer to that question is to make this data shareable.

In the hospital, the data collected by the platform is stored in the cloud. However, hospitals can choose to share data with other healthcare institutions on another platform, iCECloud Knowledge.

“From the participating institutions, all the data we collect will be put into it and made available to everyone using our system,” he says. “Our goal is to crowdsource the analysis of data.”

So far, iCENeurosystems has pursued two forms of FDA approval for software and electrodes.

The electrodes and complete platform are FDA premarket approved through the 510 (k) pathway. This is a type of premarket approval that allows medical devices to be marketed without additional FDA reviews, as they are substantially similar to other products already on the market. (In this case, the technology is traditional EEG). iCEWav system has been granted 510 (k) approval in March 2020 And the electrode received it March 2021..

This route is Most convenient Not just how to bring medical devices to market Faced with criticism This is because there is no need to test for safety or efficacy through clinical trials. “There are no complications” from the device, Wajiri said.

In addition, iCEWave have Wajiri doesn’t reveal either, but spent time in the clinical setting at a major DC hospital.

When the pandemic broke out in early 2020, DC-based startup iCE Neurosystems was in the middle of testing iCE Wav. Some Covid-19 patients required strong cardiopulmonary support that required the use of medically induced coma. Technicians typically use EEG to monitor these patients, but since hospitals were looking for a long-term way to monitor patient brain activity without having the technician visit multiple times a day, iCE Neurosystems Was also commissioned, says Waziri.

“They introduced our system because we were conducting clinical trials in patients with cardiac arrest. Whether they could use the system to monitor patients with severe COVID. They were actually filed with the FDA, which granted them an emergency permission to use the software, “says Waziri.

So far, Waziri and iCE Neurosystems have not published peer-reviewed data from their trials at hospitals in the DC region, but he says the company has two upcoming manuscripts.

Meanwhile, Waziri states that iCE Neurosystems is working to bring more devices to more hospitals. He says he is in talks with five more hospitals with the goal of starting Series A funding in mid-2022.