Local COVID-19 numbers are stable | Blockville Recorder & Times





Article content A new case of COVID-19, which is declining in Ontario on Wednesday, has retained local cases of the virus at levels not seen since early March. In Leeds, Glenville and Lanark, there were 21 active cases, an increase of 1 from Tuesday, with 3 recovering and being replaced by the other 4 infected with COVID, the local health department said on Wednesday. reported. The numbers are based on data collected by 4 pm the day before. Local virus counts reflect promising results across the state. On Wednesday, 1,588 new COVID cases were reported in Ontario, with less than 2,000 cases occurring for the second consecutive day. Ontario has been in the numbers since late March. Importantly, 3,119 ontarians recovered from the virus on Wednesday. This is almost twice as many as new cases. On Tuesday, the state opened a vaccine faucet for all adults over the age of 18, including a 17-year-old youth who will turn 18 this year.

Article content Twenty-one locals with COVID live in all areas of the health unit. The five districts reported 2 to 8 cases on Wednesday. Eight were recorded in the Blockville area, which covers Elizabeth Town Kitley, Front of Young, and Athens, and three in Glenville. There were two COVIDs in western Leeds, but Lanark County recorded eight cases of virus that were evenly divided into eastern and western Lanark. One of the residents of the health unit was hospitalized for the virus, but the patient did not require critical care or mechanical ventilation. Brockville General Hospital is treating four COVID patients, one of whom was a critical care patient and all lived outside the health unit. The local health unit also reported last week that there was one COVID outbreak on the farm, infecting three people, but the location of the farm was unknown. In health units near Leeds, Glenville and Lanark, the overall number surged with 105 new cases reported primarily in Ottawa, compared to 56 new cases in the city on Tuesday. Six health units in the eastern part of Ontario, including Ottawa, reported 145 new COVID cases on Wednesday. The Eastern Ontario District Health Unit reported 179 activity cases, an increase of four from Tuesday. There were 7 active cases in North Dundas and 4 cases were recorded in South Dundas. There were 10 new cases on Wednesday in the public health areas of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington. [email protected]

