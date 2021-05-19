New Covid-19 cases dropped dramatically in nursing homes after vaccination





Nursing home residents, who are considered to be the most vulnerable to Covid-19, appear to be well protected from vaccination, according to a new study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. In a letter to the editor, researchers said the use of vaccination also appears to protect residents of unvaccinated nursing homes. The findings, researchers said, would benefit unvaccinated residents when others around them receive the shots. “These findings show the actual effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in the vulnerable nursing home population,” the researchers write. The findings are based on recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the protective effects of vaccination. Federal agencies said they wanted to encourage widespread vaccination and said that those who were vaccinated significantly reduced their risk, but those who were not were still at considerable risk.

The nursing home population is one of the hardest hits during the pandemic. Residents faced a serious threat because they tend to spread to densely populated areas among people with weakened immunity. Since the pandemic began in the United States 132,000 inhabitants Represents about dead one third Of all the deaths of the country by Covid-19. The study, published Wednesday, was drawn from more than 20,000 residents of 280 nursing homes in 21 states. Nearly 4,000 of them were unvaccinated and the rest were vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna. About 70% received two doses. The study found residents of nursing homes who had been vaccinated at least once as of February 15 and those who were in a facility on the first day of a vaccination clinic that had not yet been vaccinated as of March 31. Targeted. Researchers found that 4.5% of residents were infected with the virus after the first dose, but most cases were asymptomatic. Only 0.3% of those who received the second dose were infected with the virus 14 days later. Benefits were passed on to people in the same nursing home who were not vaccinated. Their infection rate dropped from 4.3% to 0.3%. In all groups, most infections were asymptomatic. The rates of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections decreased over time.

“Strong vaccination between residents and staff is likely to protect a small number of unvaccinated residents, along with continued use of face masks and other infection control measures,” the researchers said. Wrote.

