



Mayfield Heights, Ohio — Brendon Hrepic says he’s still shocked that COVID-19 has caught up with him when News 5 Cleveland talks to him from the hospital bed via Zoom. “The doctor I saw in the ER was like,’You’re literally the worst case I’ve ever seen after vaccination,'” Hrepic said. An essential 31-year-old worker from Mayfield Heights said he did everything right throughout the pandemic, from social distance to obscuration. Blendon Repic Blendon Repic According to the vaccination card he shared with News 5 Cleveland, Hrepic has been fully vaccinated since April 19. But the man said his health began to change last Wednesday. Blendon Repic The Hrepic vaccination card indicates that he received a second dose of Pfizer vaccine at Apirl19. “I had this repeated cough, I couldn’t smell or taste anything. I was already vaccinated, so I thought it was pretty unrealistic.” Hrepic said. “For safety, I went to CVS, where I had a quick test, but it returned positive.” Hrepic said he is currently fighting some dramatic symptoms in the hospital, but it is still unclear how he caught the virus. Dr. Claudia Hoyen of the university hospital said that breakthrough cases like Hrepic are rare, but not surprising. DeLaud Dillard / News 5 Dr. Claudia Hoyen of the University Hospital speaks to News 5 via Zoom. “Even if you get two vaccines, one in five in 100 may not have responded,” Hoyen said. Ohio is preparing to relax restrictions such as masks and capacity limits, so Hoyen said that if you are not vaccinated, you need to be careful and wear masks. “You can’t go around wearing a sign that shows what kind of condition we have, or that my vaccine is 95 percent effective,” Hoyen said. “So it’s important for us all to respect each other.” However, Hrepic believes it’s too early to lift the coronavirus health order in Ohio. “I think it might be a little premature,” Hrepic said. Download the News 5 Cleveland app Now, in addition to more stories from us, we have alerts on key news, up-to-date weather forecasts, traffic information and more.download now Click here for Apple devices, And yours Android device here. You can also catch News 5 Cleveland Year, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live More.We too Amazon alexa device. Learn more about streaming options.

