Studies have shown that drinking as much alcohol as you can can damage your brain





so Observational study Although not yet peer-reviewed, researchers at Oxford University have studied the relationship between self-reported alcohol intake and their brain scans in about 25,000 people in the United Kingdom.

According to Oxford’s senior clinical researcher and lead author, Anya Topiwala, researchers say that drinking affected the gray matter of the brain, a region of the brain that makes up “an important part of information processing.” It was.

“The more people you drink, the less gray matter you have,” Topiwara said in an email.

“The amount of brain decreases with age and becomes more serious with dementia. Low brain volume is also expected to reduce the performance of memory tests,” she explained.

“Alcohol made a small contribution to this (0.8%), but it was a greater contribution than other” correctable “risk factors,” she said, and the correctable risk factors were “What is aging?” In contrast, something can be done. ” .. ” The type of alcohol does not matter The team also investigated whether certain drinking patterns, beverage types, and other health conditions could make a difference in the effects of alcohol on brain health. They found that there was no “safe” level of drinking. This means that drinking alcohol is worse than not drinking it. They also found no evidence that the types of drinks such as wine, spirits and beer affected the harm to the brain. However, certain features such as high blood pressure, obesity, and drinking drinking can put people at higher risk, the researchers added. “A lot of people are drinking’moderately’and think it’s harmless or even protective,” Topiwara told CNN by email. “Knowing the factors that can prevent harm to the brain is important to public health, as no’cure’for neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia has yet been found,” she added. There are no safe restrictions The risk of alcohol has long been known: previous studies There is no safe amount of liquor, wine or beer for your overall health. Alcohol is a major risk factor for illness and premature death in men and women between the ages of 15 and 49 worldwide in 2016, accounting for 1 in 10 deaths, according to a published study. With a lancet In 2018. “At this point, it’s not yet clear if there is a” safe level “alcohol for brain health, but drinking heavy drinking has been known for decades to be bad for brain health. “ Sadie Boniface, head of research at the British Alcohol Institute, told CNN by email. “Alcohol affects every part of the body, and we must not forget that there are multiple health risks,” said Boniface, who was not involved in the Oxford University study. Tony Lao, a visiting clinical fellow in geriatric psychiatry at King’s College London, told CNN that the results of this study are unlikely to have happened by accident, given the large sample size. Lao said the study replicates previous studies that showed that there were no safe restrictions on the level of alcohol consumption for its role in damage to the structure and function of the human brain. “In previous studies, subtle changes that indicate brain damage may appear in ways that are not immediately detectable by routine tests of intellectual function, and are checked until more pronounced changes in memory appear. I know it can go on without, “he said. “Even at low-risk drinking levels, there is evidence that alcohol consumption plays a greater role in brain damage than previously thought. (Oxford) study. This role has been found to be greater than many other correctable risk factors, such as smoking. ” “The interaction of high blood pressure with obesity in increasing alcohol damage to the brain underscores the broader role of diet and lifestyle in maintaining brain health,” he added. It was.

