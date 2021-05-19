Western diet may increase intestinal inflammation, risk of infections: Studies





Washington, May 19 (ANI): Eating a Western-style diet can damage the intestinal immune system and increase the risk of infections and inflammatory bowel disease, according to a new study.

A study by researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Cleveland Clinic was conducted in mice and humans. A diet high in sugar and fat has been shown to damage Paneth cells, the immune cells in the intestine that help control inflammation. When Paneth cells are not functioning properly, the intestinal immune system is prone to inflammation, at risk of inflammatory bowel disease, and impairs effective control of the disease-causing microorganisms. Findings published in the journal CellHost and Microbe open up new approaches to regulating intestinal immunity by restoring normal Paneth cell function.

“Inflammatory bowel disease has historically been a problem, primarily in Western countries such as the United States, but it is becoming more common worldwide as more people adopt the Western lifestyle.” Lead author Ta-Chiang Liu, MD, PhD associate professor said. Pathology and Immunology, University of Washington.

“In our study, long-term intake of a Western-style diet high in fat and sugar can promote inflammatory bowel disease and increase the risk of gut infections in the gut. It has been shown that the function of immune cells is impaired. “

Paneth cell dysfunction is an important feature of inflammatory bowel disease. For example, people with Crohn’s disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease characterized by abdominal pain, diarrhea, anemia, and malaise, often have Paneth cells malfunctioning.

Liu, chair of the Inflammation and Immunology Department at Cleveland Clinic, and senior author Sadeus Stappenbeck, MD, set out to determine the cause of people’s Paneth cell dysfunction. They analyzed a database containing demographic and clinical data for 400 people, including an assessment of each person’s Paneth cells.

Researchers have found that high body mass index (BMI) is associated with Paneth cells that appear abnormal and unhealthy under a microscope. The higher a person’s BMI, the worse the appearance of Paneth cells. An association held for healthy adults and people with Crohn’s disease.

To better understand this relationship, researchers studied two strains of mice that are genetically predisposed to obesity. These mice chronically overeat because they have mutations that make them unable to feel full even when fed a normal diet. To the surprise of the researchers, obese mice had Paneth cells that looked normal.

In people, obesity is often the result of eating a diet rich in fat and sugar. As a result, scientists fed normal mice a diet in which 40% of their calories were derived from fat or sugar, similar to a typical Western diet. Two months after the show, the mice became obese and the Paneth cells appeared apparently abnormal.

“Obesity itself wasn’t a problem,” Liu said. “Eating too much a healthy diet did not affect Paneth cells. The problem was a high-fat, high-sugar diet.”

When the mice were returned to a healthy mouse diet for 4 weeks, the Paneth cells returned to normal. It remains to be seen if people who habitually eat Western diets can improve their gut immunity by changing their diet, Liu said.

“This was a short experiment of just eight weeks,” Liu said. “In people, obesity does not occur overnight or even for eight weeks. People have a suboptimal lifestyle for 20 to 30 years before becoming obese. They say they have a long Western diet. , Dietary changes may not restore Paneth cells. Further investigation is needed before determining whether this process is reversible for people. “

Further experiments show that a molecule known as deoxycholic acid, a secondary bile acid formed as a by-product of gut microbiota metabolism, forms a link between the Western diet and Paneth cell dysfunction. I did. Bile acids increase the activity of two immune molecules (farnesoid X receptor and type 1 interferon) that block the function of Paneth cells.

Liu et al. Are currently investigating whether fat or sugar plays a major role in Paneth cell damage. They also began researching ways to restore normal Paneth cell function and improve gut immunity by targeting bile acids or two immune molecules. -Advertising-

