Health
My search for antidepressants compatible with Crohn’s disease
Finding the right medicine for me was a long way to go, but it was definitely worth the wait.
lots of people Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD),including Crohn’s disease And Ulcerative colitisAlso live with mental health.
by Crohn’s Disease and Colitis FoundationPeople with IBD are more likely to experience anxiety and depression. one third Of people with IBD who are experiencing mood disorders.
Talk therapy may help, but many people also choose to take antidepressants to help manage these symptoms. These are very effective, but like any other drug, it can take some time to get things right.
Some IBD doctors are unaware of the full impact of living in that condition on their mental health and the various treatment options available. It may be up to the IBD person to find a combination that keeps them physically and mentally healthy.
When finding a drug for mental health conditions, we need to make sure it is “IBD compatible”.
Antidepressants should not interfere with IBD dosing or illness activity. However, in my case, I had a hard time finding something that made me feel better and that living with IBD did not exacerbate the symptoms I had already felt.
The first attempt to take antidepressants was in the summer of 2019.
After having a son, I had a hard time Postpartum anxiety.. A few months after trying to manage it, I bravely talked to my doctor.
I was prescribed Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) Called Sertraline (Brand name Zoloft), commonly prescribed for postpartum mental health issues.
The first struggle with this was overwhelming fatigue. Not ideal when a new baby is born. And A state of health that is already causing extreme fatigue.
I felt cloudy, vague and not completely awake.
I decided to stick to it, but I was free Too tired. My brain wasn’t too worried, but a month later I felt my energy level was as important as my mental health and said I stopped it.
Without hesitation, my doctor said another SSRI might be the answer.
SSRIs are similar to each other, but some drugs are surprisingly effective and some are less effective. As a result, you often find the right medicine for you.
In the meantime, I took a week’s break and soon realized that my energy was increasing. I felt like myself again, but I knew I still needed mental health help.
Citalopram (Trade name Celexa), another commonly prescribed antidepressant, was the one I tried next.
The good news was that the fatigue it caused disappeared after a few days. This seemed promising, but then another side effect, diarrhea, occurred.
Of course, because I had Crohn’s disease, I wasn’t a stranger to diarrhea and urgency, but this was another level.
Two weeks after taking citalopram, an accident occurred in a shopping center and the intestines appeared to have exploded out of nowhere.
Unlike Crohn’s disease diarrhea, citalopram diarrhea did not appear to follow a pattern and there were no warnings. If anything, my anxiety became even worse and I didn’t want to go out for fear of getting stuck without a toilet.
Diarrhea is a relatively common side effect of citalopram, but it is worth noting that it is thought to relieve in the first 1-2 weeks. But in my case, it didn’t seem to fade at all.
I was told to be patient — and I did — but a few months later it was time to say goodbye to Citalopram. In addition to living the same thing, I couldn’t cope with the drugs that cause diarrhea.
At that point, I took a break from antidepressants. They didn’t feel the value of side effects.
However, my doctor felt that SSRIs were not the answer for me and advised me to try another type of drug. Tetracyclic antidepressants..
The main side effects are different from those of SSRIs. That is, weight gain, dry mouth, and constipation. I decided to give them a try.
Initially, Mirtazapine (Brand name Remeron) had a non-ideal malaise and sleepless night in the midst of IBD flares.
After that, constipation occurred. To my surprise, I felt almost as uncomfortable as the diarrhea I experienced with SSRIs.
But after my doctor suggested a fine-tuning of the dose, I got a big hit. I finally found an antidepressant compatible with my Crohn’s disease.
I got a good night’s sleep, less tiredness and better. Unlike diarrhea, constipation is short-lived and my gut found a happy medium.
It took months and the types and doses of the drugs were different, but I finally found an antidepressant that worked for me.
The anxiety associated with living with IBD may differ from other types of anxiety. We are often worried about very real problems such as blood tests, scans, hospital appointments, worsening symptoms, surgery, as opposed to more virtual situations. This can be difficult to resolve.
When I started my journey to find an antidepressant for Crohn’s disease, I suddenly wanted to stop worrying about all of this. But for years I can sadly reveal that it didn’t happen.
However, I Do I feel like I have more control over my thoughts and can deal with them when they come to my mind.
When the blood test is due, I’m worried about the results and don’t keep awake. When I have a stomachache, I don’t spend hours blaming myself for what I might have eaten.
Antidepressants helped me accept a life with a chronic illness and gave me space to process my diagnosis.
I can’t forget Crohn’s disease, but my medicine is will you do Stop it always occupying my thoughts — so I can also remember and thank the rest of my life.
Finding a drug that works for me and my Crohn’s disease may have been a long way, but it was definitely worth the wait.
Jenna Farmer is a UK-based freelance journalist who specializes in writing about Crohn’s disease journeys. She is passionate about raising awareness of living a fulfilling life at IBD. Visit her blog, Balanced belly, Or find her Instagram..
