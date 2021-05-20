34 COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in St. Cloud area





ST. Cloud — According to the Minnesota Department of Health, no new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the St. Cloud Tri-County region, as Minnesota reported 15 new deaths across Minnesota on Wednesday. Stearns and Sherburne counties each reported 15 newly confirmed cases, and Benton county reported 4 newly confirmed cases. A further 658 people were COVID-19 positive across the state, bringing the number of people who have been positive since the outbreak of the pandemic to 596,186. According to MDH, 7,325 people have died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 31,000 people have required hospitalization in the state. Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said there were 420 COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota, 112 of whom were in the intensive care unit. According to Malcolm, hospital admission rates for the new COVID-19 have declined and are now below the high-risk threshold. According to Malcolm, the seven-day moving average is 9.2 hospitalizations per day per 100,000 people. Minnesota is still above the high risk threshold for case activity, but down 3% compared to the previous week. According to Malcolm, the positive test rate is below the caution level, at 4.9%. In the state as a whole, 49.4% of the state’s total population and 61.9% over the age of 16 have at least one COVID-19 infection. In Stearns County, 54% of the population over the age of 16 receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. In Benton and Sherburne counties, 37% and 41% of the same population receive at least one dose, according to MDH data updated on Monday. At a press conference Wednesday, Minnesota Health and Infectious Diseases Director Chris Elesmann emphasized current guidance on masks. Eresman said it is important to follow precautions for those who are not completely vaccinated, that is, two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after the single dose of Johnson and Johnson. Said that. There are still communities, businesses, and settings that need masks, Elesman said. “The virus is still present in our community and remains a great threat to unvaccinated people,” said Ehresmann. “Thanks to Minnesota children under the age of 12 who have not yet had the opportunity to be vaccinated to do the right thing to prevent COVID infection, regardless of how everyone personally feels about the risk.” Said Ehresmann. According to Ehresmann, the best tool to prevent COVID-19 infection is to be vaccinated when possible. According to CDC guidance, fully vaccinated individuals should continue to wear facial coverings indoors and outdoors and practice social distance in crowds, large venues, and other specific environments. There is. Globally, there are more than 164.3 million cases of COVID-19, including nearly 33 million in the United States. Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.. More than 3.4 million people have died of infectious diseases worldwide, including about 587,000 in the United States. Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.. Clairissa Baker is St. CloudTimes solution reporter. Contact her at 320-255-8740 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ Clairissa Baker.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos