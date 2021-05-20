Studies show that hospitalization data exaggerates the risk of COVID in children

Two new studies reported show that reported hospitalization rates significantly exaggerate the risk of children with COVID-19, and nearly half of hospitalized children found to be infected have a viral illness. It suggests that he is not suffering and is seeking treatment for other illnesses.

A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics Journal Hospital Pediatrics and accompanying opinion pieces show that children remain at low risk of COVID-19 despite increased reported infection rates. I will.

“At least 45% of patients were hospitalized for completely different reasons, such as appendicitis and anaphylaxis, and universal tests at the time of admission showed that they were COVID-positive,” said Dr. Roshni Mathew, a pediatric infectious disease specialist. Co-author of Stanford University and one of the studies.

According to health experts, the findings are because parents and policy makers weigh the risks to children who are reopening schools and businesses amid lower infection rates and increased vaccinations. It is important to relieve fear.

Dr. Amy Beck, a pediatrician and associate professor at the University of California, San Francisco, and co-author of an opinion piece on research at the University of California, San Francisco, said: journal. Beck said the risk of COVID to children was “not zero and there were seriously ill children in both studies, but in reality the overall proportion was smaller than the data suggest.”

“We need to keep that in mind when considering the risks and benefits of closing schools and keeping children away from other programs that are really important to their health,” Beck said. It was.

It has long been understood that children under the age of 18, especially children under the age of 12, are less susceptible to serious infections and illnesses from the COVID-19 virus, but a small number of infected children are hospitalized and die. It is decreasing.

However, as schools and businesses reopen, the proportion of children in all infectious diseases is increasing, and hospitalizations and deaths are increasing.

Data tracked by American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association Shaw’s children account for 14% of the cumulative total of cases nationwide and 24% of new weekly cases. In the 24 states and New York City that reported the data, 1.3% to 3.1% of the total number of hospitalizations reported were children, and 0.1% to 1.9% of all COVID-19 cases in all children were hospitalized. ..

Of the 43 states in New York City, Puerto Rico, and Guam that reported data, children accounted for 0.00% to 0.21% of all COVID-19 deaths. Among children infected with COVID-19, 0.00% -0.03% of cases died, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals reported.

California data Shaw’s children account for 13% of all cases, with few deaths being described by the state as 0% of the total, and 94% of deaths over the age of 50.

The· Matthew’s research co-authorIn a peer-reviewed pre-publication release, the universal screening of COVID-19 for all hospitalizations began 117 May 10-February 2020 at Stanford University for children aged 1 to 14 years. I checked the hospitalization. Children, or 45% of these hospitalizations, were less likely to be caused by the virus, and 46 patients were asymptomatic at that time.

Of the 117 children hospitalized, 19 have a weakened immune system and are more susceptible to illness. In this study, 15 children were seriously ill, 14 developed pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, MIS-C, and rare virus-related complications, and 9 were seriously ill. understood. A child with immunodeficiency died shortly after the study was completed due to respiratory complications of COVID-19.

The study concludes that “COVID-19 has significant morbidity and mortality associated with children, but reported hospitalization rates are likely to overestimate the true burden of illness.” I attached it.

The· Second study After being admitted to the Valley Children’s Place, a safety net hospital in Madera, between May 1st and September 30th, 2020, we examined 163 virus-positive patients under the age of 22. The 16-year-old hospitalized for respiratory failure was due to COVID-19.

In this study, 40% of hospitalized patients received an accidental diagnosis of COVID-19 unrelated to the reason for hospitalization, and 47% of potentially symptomatological patients “otherwise COVID-19. I didn’t develop the disease. ” You need to be hospitalized. “

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco and co-author with Beck in the accompanying opinion, did not perform a similar analysis on adults and the amount of hospitalization data was high. Also sick in the case of.

But Beck added that, unlike children, adults are much more likely to be severely ill with COVID.

“I think the rate of adult hospitalization, where COVID is an accidental finding rather than a reason for hospitalization, is likely to be much lower than that seen in children,” Beck said.

Matthew said her study did not mean that children did not need to be vaccinated.

“I found what we found, but there were still seriously ill children in the hospital,” Matthew said. “Many of them used to be healthy children. They do not deprive qualified children of the importance of vaccination.”