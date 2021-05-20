Tips for talking to people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias | Health

It is estimated that approximately 70% of older people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia live in the community (outside the hospital or clinical setting). Approximately 26% of these individuals live alone, while the rest receive care from family members, unpaid caregivers, community-based and home care providers. By the age of 80, 75% of people with Alzheimer’s disease are hospitalized in nursing homes.
Tips for talking to loved ones with memory problems
One of your worst fears has come true. Your loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia and has a serious impact on your ability to think, remember and reason. And every day, impairment is steadily worsening. Care in these situations is very difficult, especially when trying to communicate.
Here are some tips that may facilitate better conversation and understanding with your loved ones:
• Have complete and clear knowledge of their abilities. To avoid frustration, use these abilities and the languages they understand when talking to them.
• Use their name when talking to them and never talk about them in front of them as if they weren’t there.
• Approach head-on to avoid surprises.
• Always speak at the same physical level so that they can see you.
• Touch can be used for peace of mind and attention, but use with caution and stop if it causes excitement.
• Check your identity before talking to someone by name. Introduce others in the room by name and ask your loved ones to repeat the name to avoid the embarrassment of not being able to identify you in a social situation.
• Do not use pronouns. Use names as often as possible in conversations to avoid confusion.
• Use simple words that prefer sentences and statements to questions. Avoid questions that can be answered in one word. It can fail.Keep away from memory questions as this can cause frustration
• If you use the wrong word, do not correct it or speak to it. If you can do it casually, incorporate the correct words into the conversation.
• Use repetition. It is better to repeat it excessively than to cause frustration or exacerbation.
• Give enough time to talk slowly and respond.
As the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias grows, it is more important than ever for care professionals to implement the latest approaches to quality care. Quality dementia care training can improve communication between caregivers and people with dementia, reduce dementia-related behaviors, and improve work satisfaction and staff retention.
Pamela Meyer I’m the wellness director of BLC Warpeton.
