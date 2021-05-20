From carb exchange to cupboard ban

For the first time, the number of patients hospitalized for obesity-related medical conditions exceeds one million.

Two-thirds are women, and the total has increased seven-fold over a decade, revealing the latest NHS figures for 2019 and 2020.

Professor Stephen Powis of NHS England said: “These shocking numbers are a growing sign of the country’s obesity crisis.”

Many of us Put your weight on the blockade — So now is the time to shift it when the restrictions are lifted.

Let’s take a look at 20 simple weight loss hacks that you can incorporate into your daily life without feeling like you’re on a diet.

1. Drinking water: Drinking a glass of water before each meal can fool your body and make you feel more full. Not only is it useful for hydration, but it is also a substitute for sweet drinks and squash, which can exceed 100 calories per can.

Five Replace the large dinner plate with a smaller dinner plate to control the portion size Credit: Photolibrary RM-Getty

2. Miniaturize the plate: Replace the large dinner plate with a smaller dinner plate to control the portion size. According to a study by Cornell University in the United States, hungry diner occupies 70% of the dish space, no matter what size the dish is used.

3. Carbohydrate swap: If you’re hungry for carbs, try replacing rice or pasta with a healthier, vegetable-free version. Finely sliced ​​cauliflower with a grater is a great substitute for rice. Alternatively, replace the Bolognese pasta with a spiral zucchini.

4. Fork down: Place the fork on the table while chewing and chew what you are actually eating. According to the University of Otago, New Zealand, immediate eaters are 115% more likely to become obese.

5. Fill the vegetables: Make sure that more than half of the plate contains vegetables. The green is full of fiber and water. It also has fewer calories than carbohydrates and meat, so you can eat more and feel full while losing weight.

6. Prolong the take-out: According to the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition, men who eat twice a week are 31% more likely to become obese. Share some with your friends or freeze the leftovers on another day to make your takeaway healthier.

7. No TV dinner: According to scientists at the University of Birmingham, being distracted at dinner means we eat more. The study also found that people who paid attention to their supper were less likely to snack afterwards.

Five A teaspoon of sugar contains 16 extra calories, so try a 1 calorie sweetener instead. Credits: Getty-Contributors

8. Not so sweet: These heaps of sugar in your tea and coffee may be at their expense to your waistline. A teaspoon of sugar contains 16 extra calories, so try a 1 calorie sweetener instead.

9. Fasting: A morning cereal bowl may look quick and easy, but it can’t keep you full. Sweet cornflakes may have the same amount of calories as a bowl of porridge, but oats have a low glycemic index that takes longer to digest and keeps you full longer.

10. Walk the block: Do you have time to exercise? Walk the street for about 10 minutes every day. It burns calories, strengthens your mind and improves your mood.

11. Fake away: I like takeaway, but don’t you like calories? You can enjoy a healthy meal instead of your favorite meal. Instead of pizza, try pita bread topped with tomato puree, cheese, and vegetables.

12. FAST FRIENDS: Eating late at night means your body doesn’t have time to burn calories. According to the Obesity Society, eating before 7 pm can cause you to lose weight. It also aids digestion and stops you from grazing throughout the night.

Five Walk the street for about 10 minutes every day. Credit: Getty

13. Cupboard ban: If you’re too tempted by the sweets and chocolates in your cupboard, there’s an easy solution. Don’t buy them. Instead, make sure you have plenty of healthy treats such as fruits, nuts, and seeds.

14. Treat yourself: Cutting a treat completely is not sustainable. Allocate your own time to enjoy the treat and make sure you really taste it. The Journal of Obesity found that people who cheat from their diet lose weight in the long run.

15. Enjoy Free Bee: If you are new to exercising, there are plenty of free tutorials available without attending the gym. Run on the NHS Couch To 5K, do HIIT training at Joe Wicks The Body Coach, or search for yoga lessons on YouTube. Accumulate slowly and be kind to yourself, but generate regularly.

16. Mix and Match: Different combinations of foods help you feel more energy while trimming. Both are high in fiber, so try combining apples with a handful of almonds or almond butter. If you get tired of eating vegetables, try adding avocado to your salad. The more fat you have in your vegetables, the more you feel full.

Five Drinking four bottles of wine a month can add up to 27,000 calories a year. Credit: Getty

17. Bye bye bread: Moderately, bread is okay, but if you’re eating sandwiches every day for lunch, it may be time to cut carbs. Find another way to use sandwich stuffing, such as making egg frittata or using low-calorie tortilla wraps.

18. Climb the stairs: You may want to take an escalator or elevator at a station or office. However, if you choose to climb the stairs, you can burn 11 calories per minute and you can do some aerobic exercise on your work day.

19. Cut down the booze: Drinking 4 bottles of wine a month can add up to 27,000 calories a year. One pint of beer contains about the same amount of 239 calories as Mars Bar. Try replacing it with vodka and soda, or gin and diet tonics to reduce calories.

20. Advance planning: Before going to the supermarket, list what you want to eat and when. If you’re thinking about what you want to eat, you won’t buy extra food. Also, if you have a well-stocked refrigerator, you are less likely to rely on unhealthy takeaways.