Yes, if the first shot is before April 1st, you need to book a second COVID-19 vaccine – Barriere Star Journal

Barriere Resident Linda Unforsyth has been shown to be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine by public health nurse Jade Paul at the Barriere Senior Center on March 16 as part of Interior Health’s COVID-19 vaccine program. .. (Photo by Kyra Blackburn)

If you are waiting for someone to call you with an appointment date to get your second COVID-19 vaccination, you may have been waiting for a long time.

This is because those who were first vaccinated before April 1st will not be able to participate in the state-wide booking system because the system did not work until April 1st.

Those who have been vaccinated before that date will not participate in the new system. Anyone registered after April 1st can participate.

If you need to enroll in the new system to book a second dose, you can register online at the following locations: www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca Or call 1-833-838-2323.

You can register for yourself or for someone else, such as a parent or grandparent.

You will need to provide your personal health number to complete your registration.

After registration, when it’s your turn to book your vaccine, you’ll receive a text, email, or phone.

Don’t expect to book on the day you register. Reservation notifications will be sent within 13 weeks of the first shot and the second shot will be managed by 16 weeks.

If you registered after April 1st, you do not need to register again.