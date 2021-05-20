Oil sands workers based outside Canada are exempt from quarantine

Photo by Mike Drew / Post Media

Article content Foreigners entering Alberta to work in the oil sands have been exempt from federal COVID-19 regulations at the border, including a 14-day quarantine, since June 2020. Alberta Health spokesman Tom McMillan said in an email Tuesday that these workers were declared essential after the federal government granted cross-border permits. State guidelines for exempt workers have been online since last spring. “They can go to work without quarantine. It’s a federal regulation and we reflect that,” McMillan said in an email saying he had to comply with state health regulations. Added. State and federal representatives say how many workers outside Canada work in the oil sands, or the number of workers who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Alberta until the deadline. Could not be confirmed. An Occupational Health and Safety employee at Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) spoke to Fort McMurray Today on condition of anonymity and confirmed that the company has American workers in its oil sands business for seasonal maintenance work. Did.

Article content Some of those workers tested positive for COVID-19 while working in Alberta and staying in the hospital. CNRL employees could not confirm the number of Americans with COVID-19, but said the workers were from Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, and Oregon. Health and safety employees said some of those workers belonged to AZZ, a Texas-based contractor specializing in welding, metal coatings and electrical equipment. AZZ did not return a request for comment. CNRL spokesman Julie Woo said the company would not comment on the issue. She also did not confirm whether the company still requires workers to be quarantined, despite the exemption. Suncor spokesman Melanie Ducharme said he had completed a 14-day quarantine when a US contractor was brought in for maintenance work. Later, these workers left the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area. Syncrude spokesman Will Gibson said about 30 American workers and another 30 from Germany, the Netherlands and Trinidad are being used for seasonal maintenance work. .. The company demanded that they be quarantined, with the exception of fully vaccinated American contractors. Gibson said their deals were “highly specialized” and difficult to find in Canada. Mayor, AFL warned for exemption Gil McGowan, chairman of the Alberta Labor Federation, said it was a “ridiculous situation” for oil sands companies to use American workers for routine maintenance.

Article content “If there are literally thousands of unemployed people here in Alberta, it doesn’t make sense to bring in an American welder,” he said. “You shouldn’t be here in the first place, but it doesn’t make sense to exempt the quarantine requirements that everyone else has to comply with when entering the country.” Mayor Don Scott said he learned that an American contractor was working in the oil sands business when he was contacted by Fort McMurray Today. He added that this information has never been mentioned in meetings with government and industry representatives. “Through this pandemic, we’ve been asking for information, it’s simple, and we can understand what’s happening in the area,” he said. “(Monday) It was the first time we had a vaccine breakdown in our area.” [email protected]

