Minnesota focuses on immunizing families and teens with COVID-19
(KNSI) – Minnesota is focusing on immunizing families with children with COVID-19 in the near future as people over the age of 12 got a green light to receive Pfizer shots last week. I will.
“Last week we took a big step towards normal, but a safe and enjoyable summer is only possible if everyone who can be protected is protected,” Governor Tim Walz said in a statement. I will. “You are protected by taking your own shots — and now more young people have the power to play their part. And when you take a shot, take a friend, take a brother Bring someone you can, and we will be protected and enjoy concerts, festivals, and all the summer events we missed. “
This week, the Mall of America Vaccination Site is launching a special promotion for the “Raise a Family in Minnesota” campaign. According to the Waltz office, families will prioritize vaccines there until Saturday.
Minnesota withdrew its face mask obligation last week, in addition to expanding vaccine eligibility. Prior to that, the state’s regional vaccination clinic was opened to allow reservations for carry-on vaccines.
“It is important that qualified Minnesotan 12 years and older who have not yet been vaccinated are used to be vaccinated,” said Chris Elesmann, director of state infectious diseases. “Getting the vaccine has never been easier. There are many options available to do this.”
These options are reflected in the state’s strategy for reaching unvaccinated Minesotan. Minnesota Health Director Jan Malcolm says smaller community-based outreach and vaccination opportunities are a step forward. She pointed out a partnership between the state’s mobile vaccination bus and the local public health department.
“Some great summers to make vaccines available in everyday health care points and pharmacy systems, move to more walk-up appointments and host vaccines without the need for prior schedules. I’m trying to cooperate with the event, “Malcolm said. “Not only are we trying to make vaccines very convenient for people, but we continue to educate and address questions and concerns that people may have.”
Eresman emphasized the fact that many people, such as children under the age of 11, are not yet vaccinated.
“No matter how everyone personally feels about the risk, Minnesota children under the age of 12 and us have not yet had the opportunity to be vaccinated to do the right thing to prevent COVID infection. Thanks to the best tools I have. I am vaccinated when possible. “
Ehresmann pointed out the CDC’s guidance that unvaccinated people should continue to wear face masks in most environments and that medical facilities need masks to protect at-risk patients.
The risk of infection for fully vaccinated individuals appears to be small. A breakthrough case occurs when a fully vaccinated person becomes infected with COVID-19. Eresman said the state has confirmed 2,249 groundbreaking cases so far.
“It will be compared to when these were identified. [a] With a total of 2,076,507 complete vaccinations, it remains around 0.001 percent, “says Ehresmann.
This is one in 100,000 of the risk that a fully vaccinated person will be infected with COVID-19. Eresman added that many people receiving a particular brand of COVID vaccine show no signs of being more susceptible to breakthrough cases than others.
“The average age of our breakthrough cases is 70, which is consistent with the idea that the immune system is less responsive as we get older,” she said. “As for the proportion of breakthrough cases in women, [it is] 66%, and 56% of women received the complete vaccine series. “
According to the latest data on May 17, 2,749,383 Minnesotan people have been vaccinated with COVID, at least partially. This is 61.9 percent of people over the age of 16. Over 88% of older people over the age of 65 receive at least one dose.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free nationwide.
