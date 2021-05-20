Covid 19 Coronavirus: Traces of “weakly positive” virus detected in wastewater in Queenstown, Rotorua, Christchurch, Wellington

New Zealanders died after being vaccinated against Covid-19, but the Ministry of Health said there was no direct connection.

Traces of the Covid-19 virus were detected in wastewater systems in four cities: Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua, and Queenstown.

There is one new case of Covid-19 in controlled quarantine reported today by the Ministry of Health.

The case was taken up during the first day of routine inspections of people from India via Qatar.

The Ministry of Health said wastewater tests recently detected weak positive results in Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua and Queenstown.

Subsequent tests were conducted and Queenstown and Wellington returned negative results. Further testing is underway in Christchurch and Rotorua.

According to the ministry, weak positive results are likely due to recent positive cases in controlled quarantine, or recently recovered cases that are not infectious but continue to shed the virus after returning or traveling. Said.

There is no risk of infection with Covid-19 in wastewater.

Health Director Ashley Bloomfield said wastewater testing served as an early warning system in the fight against Covid.

“If the wastewater test returns a weak positive, anyone in these areas with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 can be at home and immediately call Healthline (0800 358 5453) to get the test. It’s essential, “he said.

“To prevent the virus from spreading in our community, we need to detect all cases of Covid-19 quickly, because people can catch a normal winter cough or cold. It’s especially important when heading for winter. “

Related article

The ministry said previously reported cases have now been reclassified as past, with a total of 61 past cases identified this year.

Today, the total number of cases active in New Zealand remains at 24.

The ministry urged everyone in New Zealand to continue using the NZ Covid Tracer app and continue hygiene measures such as covering their faces, washing their hands, coughing and sneezing on public transport.

Meanwhile, more than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered to New Zealanders by tomorrow.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health said six people tested positive in controlled isolation and were transferred to quarantine.

One of the new cases came from India on May 14th and was positive for Covid on the third day of routine testing. The other two, on the other hand, flew from Qatar on May 14th and 15th and were positive on the second and third days of their stay in controlled isolation. .. The other three cases arrived from Bahrain, Turkey and the Maldives and were positive on day 0 routine testing.

One of the quarantines managed on Tuesday was positive, and on Monday it was five.

This brings the number of active cases in New Zealand to 25 yesterday.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday that 474,435 doses of the vaccine were given and will reach the 500,000 dose mark by tomorrow.

He said more than 152,000 people are now fully vaccinated.

He also announced that a $ 1.4 billion fund over two years would guarantee that the vaccine would be free for all New Zealanders.

Almost $ 1 billion was allocated to vaccine purchase agreements, $ 66.3 million was allocated to specialized vaccine equipment, and the remaining $ 356.9 million was allocated to technology to support deployment.

Auditor John Ryan also released a report on vaccination deployments yesterday, stating that a “significant scale-up” is needed for the government to reach its vaccination goals.

He said that even if everything went according to plan, the goal would only be achieved.

Last week, deployment exceeded delivery targets and over 120,000 people were vaccinated twice.

The real challenge will come when a larger supply of Pfizer vaccines arrives from July.

“I’m still not sure that all the elements will be properly placed enough for the program to rise to the required levels in the second half of 2021,” Ryan said.

Ryo Daejeon’s vaccination center said it may be necessary to reduce the number of days of operation unless the number of vaccinated people is urgently increased.

Ryan has “significant risks” around the number of vaccinated people, distribution models to ensure that doses are delivered at the right place and at the right time, Maori, Pacifica, people with disabilities, and hard-to-reach communities. “There is. I was vaccinated.

Hypkins replied that it was an ambitious development, confident but tense.

“We will take every step to ensure that everyone can be vaccinated by the end of the year.”