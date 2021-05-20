With BC recording 521 new cases and 8 deaths, children over the age of 12 can now be enrolled in the COVID-19 vaccine.

British Columbia health officials announced on Wednesday that children aged 12 to 17 and teens are eligible to enroll in the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news was announced on Wednesday when Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix of the State Department of Health announced 521 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths.

They said in a statement that there are currently 4,815 active cases of coronavirus infection in British Columbia.

“Vaccination of everyone in our state is our way to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. This provides sufficient protection and community to slowly lift restrictions on public health and travel. Immunity is ensured. “

More information about youth vaccination plans will be revealed on Thursday, they said.

To date, 2,632,907 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in British Columbia, including 135,246 second doses. A record 65,971 people received shots on Tuesday.

Currently, a total of 340 people are hospitalized for the disease, 118 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Overall hospitalization usually lags behind spikes and dips in new cases, down about 20 percent from last Wednesday when 423 people were hospitalized for the disease.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit has decreased by about 16% from 141 a week ago.

Of the 140,596 cases confirmed so far, 1,658 have died in the state due to the disease.

According to BC Center for Disease Control figures, about 6.7% of COVID-19 tests are positive across the state, down from about 11% at the height of the third wave.

A new outbreak has been declared at a living facility in Fort St. John with the support of Heritage Manor II. According to Northern Health, three residents tested positive for the virus. An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna’s Sandalwood Retirement Resort.

Mounties promises to strengthen traveller’s checks

All British Columbia citizens Local travel restrictions Until the end of the long May weekend.

On Wednesday, the BC RCMP warned that it would increase the number and duration of road checks during the holidays to prevent people from traveling outside the local area for non-essential purposes.

“In the last two weeks, police have established rotation checks in four locations. Overall traffic is below normal levels, but traffic increased last weekend,” Supt said. .. Holly Tarton said in a statement.

Between May 14 and 16, police checked a total of 2,069 vehicles, 30 of which voluntarily turned around, according to the RCMP.

Road checks continue in four locations. Highway 1 in the Boston Bar Area. Highway 3 in the Manning Park area. Highway 5 in the Old Tall booth area. Highway 99 in the Liluette area.

Meanwhile, officials say the BC is progressing at a pace where each eligible adult will receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Canada Day.Currently, anyone over the age of 18 in British Columbia can do it. Register for vaccination..

This can be done online Call 1-833-838-2323 or directly via the “Get Vaccinated” portal Service BC location.