Health
With BC recording 521 new cases and 8 deaths, children over the age of 12 can now be enrolled in the COVID-19 vaccine.
British Columbia health officials announced on Wednesday that children aged 12 to 17 and teens are eligible to enroll in the COVID-19 vaccine.
The news was announced on Wednesday when Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix of the State Department of Health announced 521 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths.
They said in a statement that there are currently 4,815 active cases of coronavirus infection in British Columbia.
“Vaccination of everyone in our state is our way to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. This provides sufficient protection and community to slowly lift restrictions on public health and travel. Immunity is ensured. “
More information about youth vaccination plans will be revealed on Thursday, they said.
To date, 2,632,907 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in British Columbia, including 135,246 second doses. A record 65,971 people received shots on Tuesday.
Currently, a total of 340 people are hospitalized for the disease, 118 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Overall hospitalization usually lags behind spikes and dips in new cases, down about 20 percent from last Wednesday when 423 people were hospitalized for the disease.
The number of patients in the intensive care unit has decreased by about 16% from 141 a week ago.
Of the 140,596 cases confirmed so far, 1,658 have died in the state due to the disease.
According to BC Center for Disease Control figures, about 6.7% of COVID-19 tests are positive across the state, down from about 11% at the height of the third wave.
A new outbreak has been declared at a living facility in Fort St. John with the support of Heritage Manor II. According to Northern Health, three residents tested positive for the virus. An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna’s Sandalwood Retirement Resort.
Mounties promises to strengthen traveller’s checks
All British Columbia citizens Local travel restrictions Until the end of the long May weekend.
On Wednesday, the BC RCMP warned that it would increase the number and duration of road checks during the holidays to prevent people from traveling outside the local area for non-essential purposes.
“In the last two weeks, police have established rotation checks in four locations. Overall traffic is below normal levels, but traffic increased last weekend,” Supt said. .. Holly Tarton said in a statement.
Between May 14 and 16, police checked a total of 2,069 vehicles, 30 of which voluntarily turned around, according to the RCMP.
Road checks continue in four locations. Highway 1 in the Boston Bar Area. Highway 3 in the Manning Park area. Highway 5 in the Old Tall booth area. Highway 99 in the Liluette area.
Meanwhile, officials say the BC is progressing at a pace where each eligible adult will receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Canada Day.Currently, anyone over the age of 18 in British Columbia can do it. Register for vaccination..
This can be done online Call 1-833-838-2323 or directly via the “Get Vaccinated” portal Service BC location.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]