Fort McMurray still leads active cases in rural Alberta, but hospitalization and community spread are declining





Article content Fort McMurray and rural areas are now the second and third COVID-19 in Alberta. Bighorn cities, including Canmore, are now leading the state in the spread of the virus. However, Fort McMurray continues to lead the Alberta countryside due to vigorous incidents and outbreaks. There are 1,268 in Fort McMurray and 55 in rural areas, for a total of 1,323 RMWB. There are 30 workplace outbreaks, 19 school outbreaks, and 2-4 COVID-19 outbreaks in 7 schools. It does not occur in schools and workplaces based in rural villages. COVID-19 is prevalent in Fort McMurray at a rate of 1,596.6 per 100,000 people. Rural areas continue at a rate of 1,355.3 per 100,000 people. At the Northern Lights Regional Health Center (NLRHC), the number of COVID-19 patients has decreased slightly, but the number of cases is still high. Alberta Health Services (AHS) spokesman Kelly Williamson said NLRHC has 31 COVID-19 patients, the lowest since April 28. There are 8 ICU patients. Since May 12, NLRHC has transferred 16 ICU patients to Edmonton.

Article content “Most of these transfers were by volume, but a few other transfers were the result of patients requiring a higher level of care,” Williamson said. Changes to visits for fully vaccinated elderly people in long-term care Elderly people who are fully vaccinated in a long-term care facility do not need to be quarantined after a day or overnight trip outside the facility if they pass the first medical examination. Dr. Dina Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer for State Health, announced that fully vaccinated older people do not need to be quarantined on admission to the facility if they pass a negative virus test and a health test. Did. Changes will begin on May 31st. Residents must be quarantined even if they travel abroad or return from the medical facility where the outbreak occurred. “All residents will be screened for a medical examination when they return to the facility,” Hinsho said. “Precautionary measures for residents who pass the screening are based on the status of vaccination in the case of individuals.” Fully vaccinated people have no further health measures, but unvaccinated or semi-vaccinated people should be checked for symptoms twice daily for 14 days. Residents must undergo a medical examination before leaving the facility. Masking, social distance and hand hygiene are still required when returning to the care facility. [email protected] [email protected] Alberta COVID-19 Number Reported May 18: All Albertans born before 2009 are eligible for the vaccine.It is illegal for an employer to dismiss or discipline a worker who is on vacation for a vaccine

221,467 people were infected with COVID-19: 18,813 active cases, 200,496 recovery.

908 new cases in the last 24 hours.

There are 685 people in the hospital and 185 people in the ICU.

Six COVID-19s have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,158.

Tested by 10,392 people in the last 24 hours.

2,271,955 doses of vaccine given: 43.4% were given at least once and 7.4% were fully vaccinated.

The earliest known case of COVID-19 in Alberta was detected in a blood sample taken on February 24th. The first case was announced on March 5th. Fort McMurray COVID-19: 1,268 active cases (68 new cases). The first case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residence and do not include commuter workers.

4,855 recovery (126 new recovery).

Those who have been vaccinated at least once: 35.1 percent (28,072)

Fully vaccinated: 2 percent (1,563)

Mask orders throughout Alberta remain valid.

Six people were killed by COVID-19 in Fort McMurray.First death reported September 8, 2020 .. COVID-19 in rural areas: 55 active cases in rural areas (3 new cases). The case is based on residence and does not include the commuting workforce.

228 collections (8 new collections) in rural areas.

Those who have been vaccinated at least once: 24.8 percent (1,017)

Fully vaccinated: 5.6% (231)

The AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders.

Mask orders throughout Alberta remain valid.

There were no deaths from COVID-19 in the rural areas of RMWB. RMWB COVID-19 School Outbreak: Information about school outbreaks can be found online at Alberta Health Services

Occurrence: Ecole Boreal (10 or more)

Occurrence: Ecole Dickins Field School (10 or more)

Occurrence: MacTavish High School (10 boxes or more)

Occurrence: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (10+)

Occurrence: Fort McMurray Complex High School (10 or more)

Occurrence: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10 or more)

Occurrence: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10 or more)

Occurrence: St. Ann School (10 or more)

Occurrence: St. Martha Catholic School (10 or more)

Occurrence: Dave McNeely Public School (5-9 cases)

Occurrence: Dr. Karl A. Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Occurrence: Father Borigard Education Community Center (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Father JA Turcot OMI School (5-9 cases)

Occurrence: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: St. Catelli School (5-9 cases)

Occurrence: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Occurrence: St. Paul Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Occurrence: Chicwood Heights School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases)

Warning: Christina Gordon Public School (2-4)

Warning: Elsie Yanik School (2-4 cases)

Warning: Greeley Road School (2-4 cases)

Warning: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases).

Warning: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)

Warning: Timberley Public School (2-4 cases).

Warning: West View School (2-4 cases). RMWB COVID-19 Occurrence at Workplace: Information about workplace outbreaks can be found online at Alberta Health Services

Beacon Happy Day Care Beacon Hill

Birch Mountain Enterprise

Brandt tractor

Canadian Natural Albian

Canada’s natural horizon

Canadian Natural Jackfish

Center of Hope

Senobus Sunrise Lodge

École Boréal’s Chez Madamme Piccolo

Civeo Athabasca

Civet Links Lodge

CNOOC Long Lake

Imperial Oil Curl Lake

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer

MEG Energy

McMurray Montessori Academy Sirin Forest Campus

North American Construction Group (Lake Ruth)

North Starford

Oil sands industrial lodge

Past Place Detoxification Center

Salvation Army Shelter

Sanko Base Factory

Suncor Firebag Village

Sanko Fort Hills

Sanko McKay River

Sunshine Community Day Home

Synchro de Aurora

Think Mild Red Lake Site

Wapas Cree Clogge

YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Center

