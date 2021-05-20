The population of the Myrtle Beach area is approaching 70% COVID-19 immunity, but has not yet reached herd immunity.





Horry County, South Carolina (WBTW) — MUSC data indicate that COVID-19 immunity along the Grand Strand is approaching 70%, but other health authorities are not yet there. Recently MUSC report Holly County is 66% and Georgetown County is 69%. “I don’t know the exact number to reach the level of herd immunity. I saw people throw away 70% to 80%. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer at the Conway Medical Center (CMC). The doctor said: MUSC data includes those who have recovered from the virus (or innate immunity) and those who have been vaccinated. Currently, the innate immunity rate in Holly County is 34.1% and that in Georgetown County is 32.4%. “Science Offering”: CDC Director Defends Decision to Abandon Mask

Both innate and vaccine immunity appear to have the same period, according to Richardson. “For now, that’s great because all the signs show the fact that immunity exists beyond 6 months. My overall sensation is probably all the same length.” Richardson said. However, South Carolina Health and Environmental Management (DHEC) data are different. Dr. Lindabel, a South Carolina epidemiologist, said on Wednesday that vaccine immunity lasts much longer than innate immunity. More than 300 universities across the United States require students to be vaccinated with COVID-19

According to Bell, some people with innate immunity have antibodies for less than three months, while others have more. “We need to be careful to include naturally infected people [in immunity numbers]Because it tends to overestimate some of the population that achieves and retains immunity in order to help achieve the overall goal of herd immunity, “Bell said. Richardson said vaccination is the safest way for a person to get immunity. He says the vaccine has far fewer long-term side effects than the virus itself. “No local effects of the vaccine were seen. I have read about them as people have in the media, but we have not seen it, and we are here at CMC I’ve reached tens of thousands of doses and haven’t seen it, “Richardson said. Can schools require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine now that Pfizer injections have been granted to children over the age of 12?

The· Mayo Clinic Report The group immunity depends on each disease. Richardson said the vaccine has played a major role in getting there. “In areas where we have never seen measles cases, we suddenly come back because of low herd immunity levels. A significant portion of the patient or population is vaccinated or immunized against some illness If you have, the illness has nowhere to go. It begins to disappear, “Richardson said.

