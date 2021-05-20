Are you suffering from seasonal allergies?Experts share their top products to keep hay fever away





Are you suffering from itchy eyes, runny nose, or sneezing? You are not alone. The pollen season is on track, with walks and outdoor gatherings that were previously the highlights of the blockade getting in the way. Controlling allergies is becoming more and more important as the country continues to be open, but experts say it is important to first understand what kind of allergies you have. ..

Andra Walsh is a nurse director of allergy clinics operating clinics in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Waterford to see if the symptoms are caused by dust mites, grass pollen, or tree pollen. , States that allergy tests may be needed to find cures to properly address them.

“Floating allergens such as wood pollen and hay fever are the cause of allergic rhinitis and hay fever, and perennial rhinitis is determined by dust mites. Taking ad hoc-based antihistamines also benefits patients. It may not be. How we measure people depends on the quality of life, “she explains. Depending on the type of allergy, there are products that can help relieve symptoms, relieve irritation, and improve sleep. Here we classify the top picks. hay fever Dr. Iceult Sheehan of Allergy Ireland, Dublin’s Sleevemore Clinic, advises that the first start is a NeilMed sinus lavage fluid (19.99 euros, pharmacy) that can be used once or twice daily. “Basically, rinse your nose and sinuses with saline or saline,” she says. “It removes allergens such as pollen from the nose and nasal passages, but also removes excess mucus and sputum that may be in the nose and drains the sinuses. It is the most effective product you can buy. And it’s not expensive. “ close



NeilMed sinus rinse (19.99 euros, pharmacy) NeilMed sinus rinse (19.99 euros, pharmacy) Next, she suggests wearing wraparound sunglasses, but any brand is fine. “Wraparound sunglasses are great for preventing pollen.” Dry eyes and pain are especially unpleasant during the summer, but Dr. Sheehan suggests wearing a cold eye mask before bedtime. “If your eyes are particularly inflamed or inflamed, a cold compress that can be placed in the freezer would be really good,” she says. The number of pollen decreases at night, so it does not need to be worn as a barrier. Although to prevent pollen, it can reduce irritation from that day. The Eye Doctor Essential Dry Icon Press (€ 12.50, pharmacy) is a reusable mask filled with self-cooling beads that can be stored in the freezer before fixing around the head, adjustable for a more comfortable fit. Comes with a strap. You can massage the mask and apply gentle pressure. Also, if you are suffering from dry eye in cold weather, you can use it 200 times with the option of heating in the microwave. close



Eye Doctor Essential Dry Icon Press (€ 12.50, pharmacy) Eye Doctor Essential Dry Icon Press (€ 12.50, pharmacy) For both pollen allergies and dust mite allergies, experts recommend high quality air purifiers. Joyce Clegg, Managing Director of the Allergy Clinic, has nominated a Dimplex 4-stage air purifier with a HEPA filter (price cut from € 139.95, now € 179.95. Arnotts.ie) As the top choice for their clinic. “We have thoroughly examined all the filters in the Irish market. Dimplex is what we recommend to patients,” she explains. “What the Dimplex HEPA filter does for mite allergic patients, pollen allergic patients, and animal dander allergic patients is to remove allergens from the bedroom. Connecting the Dimplex HEPA filter removes 99.9pc of allergens in the room. This creates a very healthy sleeping environment. “ Due to its compact construction, the air purifier can be easily carried from room to room and fits neatly on a bedside table or work desk. Joyce considers Joyce to be the most beneficial in the bedroom, but it’s convenient when working from home, as you can bring an air purifier to your home office during the day. “You can connect to any room, but what you need to clean most is the sleeping environment, because when we sleep, our lungs are completely relaxed,” she explains. .. Dust mite allergy In addition to air purifiers, anti-allergic bedding can protect your bedroom from allergies. Dust mites live on mattresses, get up at night and move to the airways when they are most relaxed. To prevent this, avoid bedding that holds many dust mites, especially those that use feathers. Joyce advises on hypoallergenic options like Emma mattresses (starting at € 449.99) Emma-Mattress.ie), Made of memory foam, tightly sealed to prevent mites from accumulating in the material. “The mattress has the properties of dust mites and comes with a zippered dust mites medical grade mattress protector. Mites cannot get out of the mattress and into the airways,” she says. close



Emma Mattress (from € 499.99, Emma-Mattress.ie) Emma Mattress (from € 499.99, Emma-Mattress.ie) If you don’t want to invest in a new mattress, the brand also sells a stand-alone mattress protector (€ 99.99). Emma-Mattress.ie), Dr. Sheehan states that cheaper versions can also be very effective. “We recommend hypoallergenic pillows, duvets and mattress protectors, and you don’t have to spend a lot of money on it, it works,” she says, a range from Dunnes Stores is an anti-allergic pillow. It is “absolutely wonderful,” including protectors (6 euros for two) and duvets (6 euros for two). Mattress protectors (from € 10) and mattress protectors (from € 10 to DunnesStores). close



Anti-allergic mattress protector (from € 10, Dunnes Stores) Anti-allergic mattress protector (from € 10, Dunnes Stores) “Wash your bedding once a week at 60 ° C. Be especially careful with your kids. I do teddies many times in bed, so wash them weekly as well,” she advises. To do. close



Anti-allergic pillow protector (6 euros, 2 packs, Dunnes Stores) Anti-allergic pillow protector (6 euros, 2 packs, Dunnes Stores) “Actually putting the teddy in the freezer for an hour can kill the mites. Unfortunately, you won’t get a hypoallergenic teddy, so that can be done during the week!”

