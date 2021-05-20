COVID-19: Young people over the age of 12 can enroll in the vaccine, but cannot get jabs at school

BCTF promotes school vaccine clinics to remove barriers to vulnerable students
Article author:
Katie De Rosa
Article content
Children over the age of 12 can now enroll for COVID-19 vaccination, but most parents are unable to find a vaccine clinic at school and the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation is concerned about access barriers. ..
Health Minister Adrian Dix told reporters that Wednesday’s vaccination clinic will not be set up in schools, but young people over the age of 12 will be vaccinated through a “special clinic system” already in operation in the state. He said he could.
Teachers’ Federation President Teri Mooring is concerned that this will leave some students unable to take time off from work due to their parents being vaccinated or who may have difficulty going to a vaccination clinic. Said that.
“We advocate for students to be vaccinated at school,” Mooring told the post-media on Wednesday. “For many of our students, having to make an appointment at a community center and go at a specific time to get vaccinated would be a significant barrier.”
Advertising
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
The state has not taken these barriers, which affect low-income or vulnerable students disproportionately, seriously enough, Mooling said.
Dr. Bonnie Henry of the State Department of Health will announce details of vaccination plans for young people over the age of 12 on Thursday, but she previously stated that vaccination clinics would not spread to schools.
One exception, according to Dix, is that vaccination clinics could be set up in small community schools, where those buildings are major community hubs.
“But in general, we use the current clinic system to serve everyone in British Columbia, including children over the age of 12,” he said.
With more than 1,000 students in some secondary schools, safe hosting of vaccination clinics is logistically feasible, Mooring said. “I think it is appropriate for all of us to ensure that families are convenient and easy to vaccinate their children during a pandemic.”
After Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for children up to 12 years old, Henry aims to vaccinate 300,000 BCs between the ages of 12 and 17 by the end of June. I said there is.
Doctors and epidemiologists have said that vaccination of children may be the key to helping BC achieve herd immunity. Mooring has heard about vaccine hesitation among parents who are not sure if the vaccine is safe for their children, and teachers and school staff have asked as much as possible about the effectiveness of the vaccine and clinical trials conducted on children. He said he is an indispensable partner in providing education.
Advertising
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
British Columbia infants died in April as a result of COVID-19, and several cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome have been reported in children in the state since the onset of the pandemic.
Dix encouraged all British Columbia residents over the age of 12 to register through state vaccination websiteMore than 300,000 Pfizer and Modana arrive each week, especially given the state’s adequate vaccine supply. BC received 276,120 doses of Pfizer and 142,500 doses of Moderna this week.
Dix said more young people are registering to book vaccines. As of May 18, a total of 454,185 people between the ages of 18 and 29 were enrolled in the vaccine, or 55.6 percent of those eligible in that age cohort. The age cohort with the highest number of registrations is adults between the ages of 60 and 69, with 503,393 enrolled, 74.7 percent of those eligible for that age category.
More than 2.69 million British Columbia residents are enrolled to obtain the vaccine, and BC has given 2.49 million first doses of the vaccine and 35,246 second doses.
Children under the age of 12 may have to wait until the end of the year to get a jab, as clinical trials for those ages are still underway.
British Columbia has recorded eight more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday since the pandemic began, killing a total of 1,658 people.
There are 521 new cases, 340 hospitalized, 118 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Is there more in this story? I would like to hear from you about this, or other stories we may need to know. Email [email protected]..
Share this article on social networks
Advertising
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Vancouver Sun Headline News
Sign up to receive daily headline news from Vancouver Sun, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thank you for signing up!
You will receive a welcome email. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder.
The next issue of Vancouver Sunheadline News will arrive in your inbox shortly.
I’m having trouble signing up.Please try again
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos