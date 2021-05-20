COVID-19: Young people over the age of 12 can enroll in the vaccine, but cannot get jabs at school

BCTF promotes school vaccine clinics to remove barriers to vulnerable students Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images

Article content Children over the age of 12 can now enroll for COVID-19 vaccination, but most parents are unable to find a vaccine clinic at school and the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation is concerned about access barriers. .. Health Minister Adrian Dix told reporters that Wednesday’s vaccination clinic will not be set up in schools, but young people over the age of 12 will be vaccinated through a “special clinic system” already in operation in the state. He said he could. Teachers’ Federation President Teri Mooring is concerned that this will leave some students unable to take time off from work due to their parents being vaccinated or who may have difficulty going to a vaccination clinic. Said that. “We advocate for students to be vaccinated at school,” Mooring told the post-media on Wednesday. “For many of our students, having to make an appointment at a community center and go at a specific time to get vaccinated would be a significant barrier.”

Article content The state has not taken these barriers, which affect low-income or vulnerable students disproportionately, seriously enough, Mooling said. Dr. Bonnie Henry of the State Department of Health will announce details of vaccination plans for young people over the age of 12 on Thursday, but she previously stated that vaccination clinics would not spread to schools. One exception, according to Dix, is that vaccination clinics could be set up in small community schools, where those buildings are major community hubs. “But in general, we use the current clinic system to serve everyone in British Columbia, including children over the age of 12,” he said. With more than 1,000 students in some secondary schools, safe hosting of vaccination clinics is logistically feasible, Mooring said. “I think it is appropriate for all of us to ensure that families are convenient and easy to vaccinate their children during a pandemic.” After Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for children up to 12 years old, Henry aims to vaccinate 300,000 BCs between the ages of 12 and 17 by the end of June. I said there is. Doctors and epidemiologists have said that vaccination of children may be the key to helping BC achieve herd immunity. Mooring has heard about vaccine hesitation among parents who are not sure if the vaccine is safe for their children, and teachers and school staff have asked as much as possible about the effectiveness of the vaccine and clinical trials conducted on children. He said he is an indispensable partner in providing education.

Article content British Columbia infants died in April as a result of COVID-19, and several cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome have been reported in children in the state since the onset of the pandemic. Dix encouraged all British Columbia residents over the age of 12 to register through state vaccination websiteMore than 300,000 Pfizer and Modana arrive each week, especially given the state's adequate vaccine supply. BC received 276,120 doses of Pfizer and 142,500 doses of Moderna this week. Dix said more young people are registering to book vaccines. As of May 18, a total of 454,185 people between the ages of 18 and 29 were enrolled in the vaccine, or 55.6 percent of those eligible in that age cohort. The age cohort with the highest number of registrations is adults between the ages of 60 and 69, with 503,393 enrolled, 74.7 percent of those eligible for that age category. More than 2.69 million British Columbia residents are enrolled to obtain the vaccine, and BC has given 2.49 million first doses of the vaccine and 35,246 second doses. Children under the age of 12 may have to wait until the end of the year to get a jab, as clinical trials for those ages are still underway. British Columbia has recorded eight more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday since the pandemic began, killing a total of 1,658 people. There are 521 new cases, 340 hospitalized, 118 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

