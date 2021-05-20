A school bully in Sydney who suffered a classmate with a tumor contacts her to apologize 30 years later





Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a set of three complex genetic conditions that cause tumors in nerve cells throughout the body and affect more than 10,000 people in Australia. The signs, symptoms, and management of each condition are as different as the treatment of every individual. NF1 is the most common of the three genetic states, affecting 1 in 2,500 people in Australia. Formerly known as von Recklinghausen’s disease, about 50% of affected people inherit it from one of their parents. Most often diagnosed in childhood, it is characterized by brown skin spots called cafe au lait, freckles in the groin and armpits, and a benign tumor known as neurofibromatosis. NF1 is very volatile. The majority of NF1 patients are unaffected by major complications and can lead a long and fulfilling life. For others, the condition can be severe, debilitating and life-threatening. In some cases, signs of NF1 may not appear later in life, often until around puberty. NF2 is the second most common type of NF, affecting approximately 1 in 25,000 to 40,000 people. Similar to NF1, about 50% of affected people inherit it from one of their parents. Signs and symptoms of NF2 usually develop in the late teens or early adulthood, but about 15% of NF2 patients can develop symptoms early. NF2 is characterized by the development of a tumor called the vestibular schwannoma (formerly acoustic neuroma) in the eighth cranial nerve. A nerve that carries sound and balance information to the brain. It can cause partial or complete deafness and usually affects both ears. Like NF1, this is a variable condition. In addition to vestibular schwannomas, people with NF2 can also develop other benign tumors in the brain and spinal cord. Cataracts can appear in young children, and other eye abnormalities can become apparent throughout life and can be a problem for people with this condition. Schwannomatosis is the rarest form of neurofibromatosis and has recently been identified as another condition. This genetic condition affects less than 1 in 40,000 people and causes the development of tumors called schwannomas in the nerves of the spine and other peripheral nerves. Occasionally, they can also form in the brain. Symptoms of schwannomatosis usually occur in adulthood over the age of 30, but can occur at any age. Unlike the neurofibromas found in people with NF1, schwannomas are usually deeper in the body. They are often slow-growing, causing chronic, debilitating pain and can be impaired. Most tumors are not as cancerous as in other neurofibromatosis (NF1, NF2). Source: Children’s Tumor Foundation

