Established Clinic in Macintosh, Camden to Distribute Pfizer Vaccines | Local News

This month, the Coastal Health District is offering a special Pfizer Vaccine Clinic in McIntosh and Camden counties for teens and everyone else eligible to receive it (individuals over 12 years old).
Clinics are planned in other counties in the district, with the exception of Glynn and Chatham counties, where Pfizer vaccinations are provided during normal consultation hours.
Ginger Heidel, a risk communicator in the coastal health district, said it is important for parents to vaccinate their children.
“Vaccination of your child is an important step in protecting the whole family,” Heidel said. “In clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was very safe and effective in children over the age of 12 and provided a strong and defensive immune response against COVID-19.”
Glynn County parents have already responded to calls for vaccination of their children. As of Wednesday, 12% of Brunswick and Golden Isles teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 had received at least one COVID vaccination, Heidel said.
A second vaccination is required after the first 3 weeks for complete vaccination.
“Vaccination of children not only protects their health, but also reduces the risk of COVID-19 spreading to family, school and others in the community,” Heidel said. .. “Once your child is completely vaccinated, you don’t have to quarantine if you’re exposed to the virus, which means you’ll spend less time away from school. You can take a step closer to enjoying the activities you missed. As a family. “
According to Heidel, the majority of parents in the eight county districts take their children’s vaccinations seriously. In most cases it is necessary for admission to school.
“The latest published studies show that by grade 7, more than 95 percent of children in coastal health areas were up-to-date on vaccination,” she said.
State health officials said Pfizer is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for children up to the age of 12.
Page Lightsey, Immunization Coordinator for the Coastal Health District, said: “That’s why we offer a special Pfizer clinic that makes the vaccine available to anyone over the age of 12.”
Health officials said Pfizer’s special clinic is open to adults who wish to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Shots are free.
Appointments are prioritized and can be scheduled online chdcovidvax.org Or call 912-230-5506.
Bringing in is welcome, but it depends on the availability of the vaccine in the clinic, health officials said.
“Now is a great time to get your child vaccinated,” Lightsey said. “By launching the double vaccination series now, your child will be fully vaccinated and protected when school begins in the fall.”
Both Camden and McIntosh county clinics are scheduled for May 26th, 1 pm-4pm. Camden County is held at the Department of Health at 905 Dillworth Street in St. Mary’s, and McIntosh County is held at the County Health Department at 1335 Highway, Georgia. Townsend 57.
Other special clinics are planned in the Liberty, Long, Brian and Effingham counties.
