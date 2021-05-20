Young people among those suffering from long covids, research suggests





A new study suggests that one in seven adults with coronavirus is young and suffers from long Covids.

US experts have found that people with Covid-19 are more likely to suffer from long-term health problems than people who have never had a coronavirus.

They found that 1 in 7 adults under the age of 65 (14%) had at least one new condition requiring medical care within 3 weeks to 6 months after catching Covid. discovered. This was 5% higher in 2020 than the comparative group of people without the coronavirus. (PA graphics) This number is consistent with a long Covid number produced by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), and one in seven UK test positives for Covid-19 in April remains symptomatological after three months. He states that he is suffering. A US study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) found that people suffer from a variety of conditions when examining the period from the first infection to 3 weeks to 6 months. These included chronic respiratory failure, arrhythmias, peripheral neuropathy, memory loss, diabetes, abnormal liver function tests, anxiety and malaise. Researchers, including the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, said: , Young adults (under 50), those without a history, or those who have not been hospitalized for Covid-19 are also at increased risk … “ The study used health insurance records to examine data from 266,586 adults aged 18-65 years who were diagnosed with Covid-19 between January and October last year. Junior doctor with stethoscope (Hanna McKay / PA) Individuals were matched with three coronavirus-free comparison groups, including one group diagnosed with different respiratory infections. People infected with Covid were found to be at higher risk of ongoing health problems than those in other groups. “The number of survivors with potential sequelae after Covid will continue to grow,” the researchers said, as the number of individuals infected with the coronavirus continues to grow worldwide. In a linked editorial, Elaine Maxwell of the National Institute of Health said: “Healthcare professionals need to be aware of the long Covid potential of those who have confirmed or suspected Covid-19. How to handle these long-term consequences is now an urgent research priority. . “

