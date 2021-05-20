Understand the importance of accurately measuring blood pressure

highlight
- High blood pressure is also known as a silent killer
- Regular exercise helps regulate blood pressure numbers
- Eat a healthy diet to avoid fluctuations in blood pressure
Maintaining normal blood pressure measurements is very important to your health. High blood pressure can cause a variety of health problems, including a high risk of heart attack, kidney failure, cerebral hemorrhage, and dementia. Therefore, to avoid the fatal consequences of high blood pressure, it is important to monitor blood pressure in a timely manner and maintain the factors that cause high blood pressure.
High blood pressure or high blood pressure is a condition in which the pressure in the blood vessels is continuously increasing. This happens when the force of blood against the arterial wall increases. Blood is carried to all parts of the body within the blood vessels with each heartbeat. Therefore, the higher the pressure, the harder it is for the heart to pump. Ideally, normal blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg. Hypertension is defined by levels above 130/80 mmHg or 140/90 mmHg, according to various guidelines.
Chronic stress is a major cause of high blood pressure. In the kind of lifestyle that many people live in today, increased physical exercise and stress levels do not add to the body’s negative workload, so the chances of developing high blood pressure are very common. Become.
Hypertension: The Importance of Measuring Blood Pressure
Improper measurement of blood pressure can make it difficult for people to get proper diagnosis and medication. Even the slightest difference in blood pressure levels can change the treatment given. It is important to check your blood pressure correctly, as high blood pressure may not show any serious symptoms. It’s hard to tell if you have high blood pressure. Regular blood pressure measurements can also help you get to know your body better and help your doctor diagnose your health problems early (if any).
Read again: High blood pressure: How often do you need to check your blood pressure?Here is a complete guide
Where can I check my blood pressure?
You can use a sphygmomanometer to check your blood pressure in a healthcare professional’s clinic or in your home, which should be based on the advice of your doctor. Your doctor may also ask you to chart your blood pressure as part of your treatment for high blood pressure. This chart will help your doctor understand your blood pressure trends and help him / her make an effective and proper diagnosis.
Read again: High Blood Pressure: Upgrade your morning routine with these 5 steps to lower your blood pressure
How are blood pressure measurements affected?
Many factors can affect blood pressure measurements, including: —
- Anxiety about measuring blood pressure: It is called “white coat syndrome”. One in three patients checking for high blood pressure in a doctor’s clinic / hospital may get a normal blood pressure measurement outside of it.
- How do you sit when you get your blood pressure readings: Putting your arm on the table at the level of the sphygmomanometer and putting the measuring cuff correctly is the correct position and way to get your blood pressure readings.
- What you drank, ate, or did before reading: If you smoke, consume alcohol or caffeine, or exercise within 30 minutes of reading, it can be higher. There is sex.
Read again: Risk of high blood pressure: Understand the effects of high blood pressure on your brain
The Right Way to Measure Your Blood Pressure
Here are some tips on how to measure your blood pressure correctly: —
- Empty the bladder before making a read.
- Sit in a comfortable and straight position for 5 minutes before reading
- Do not cross your legs
- Place your arms on a chest-high table
- Do not talk while measuring your blood pressure.
- The sphygmomanometer cuff should be on your bare skin, not on your clothes.
(Dr. Mukesh Goel is a Senior Consultant in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of the information regarding this article. All information is provided as is. The information, facts and opinions contained in the article do not reflect NDTV’s views and NDTV assumes no responsibility or obligation.