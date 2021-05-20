Understand the importance of accurately measuring blood pressure





High Blood Pressure: A Healthy Diet and Lifestyle Helps Control Blood Pressure highlight High blood pressure is also known as a silent killer

Regular exercise helps regulate blood pressure numbers

Eat a healthy diet to avoid fluctuations in blood pressure Maintaining normal blood pressure measurements is very important to your health. High blood pressure can cause a variety of health problems, including a high risk of heart attack, kidney failure, cerebral hemorrhage, and dementia. Therefore, to avoid the fatal consequences of high blood pressure, it is important to monitor blood pressure in a timely manner and maintain the factors that cause high blood pressure. High blood pressure or high blood pressure is a condition in which the pressure in the blood vessels is continuously increasing. This happens when the force of blood against the arterial wall increases. Blood is carried to all parts of the body within the blood vessels with each heartbeat. Therefore, the higher the pressure, the harder it is for the heart to pump. Ideally, normal blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg. Hypertension is defined by levels above 130/80 mmHg or 140/90 mmHg, according to various guidelines. Chronic stress is a major cause of high blood pressure. In the kind of lifestyle that many people live in today, increased physical exercise and stress levels do not add to the body’s negative workload, so the chances of developing high blood pressure are very common. Become. Hypertension: The Importance of Measuring Blood Pressure Improper measurement of blood pressure can make it difficult for people to get proper diagnosis and medication. Even the slightest difference in blood pressure levels can change the treatment given. It is important to check your blood pressure correctly, as high blood pressure may not show any serious symptoms. It’s hard to tell if you have high blood pressure. Regular blood pressure measurements can also help you get to know your body better and help your doctor diagnose your health problems early (if any). Read again: High blood pressure: How often do you need to check your blood pressure?Here is a complete guide High blood pressure initially shows no symptoms

Photo courtesy of iStock Where can I check my blood pressure? You can use a sphygmomanometer to check your blood pressure in a healthcare professional’s clinic or in your home, which should be based on the advice of your doctor. Your doctor may also ask you to chart your blood pressure as part of your treatment for high blood pressure. This chart will help your doctor understand your blood pressure trends and help him / her make an effective and proper diagnosis. Read again: High Blood Pressure: Upgrade your morning routine with these 5 steps to lower your blood pressure How are blood pressure measurements affected? Many factors can affect blood pressure measurements, including: — Anxiety about measuring blood pressure: It is called “white coat syndrome”. One in three patients checking for high blood pressure in a doctor’s clinic / hospital may get a normal blood pressure measurement outside of it.

How do you sit when you get your blood pressure readings: Putting your arm on the table at the level of the sphygmomanometer and putting the measuring cuff correctly is the correct position and way to get your blood pressure readings.

What you drank, ate, or did before reading: If you smoke, consume alcohol or caffeine, or exercise within 30 minutes of reading, it can be higher. There is sex. Read again: Risk of high blood pressure: Understand the effects of high blood pressure on your brain Check your blood pressure in a calm environment

Photo courtesy of iStock The Right Way to Measure Your Blood Pressure Here are some tips on how to measure your blood pressure correctly: — Empty the bladder before making a read.

Sit in a comfortable and straight position for 5 minutes before reading

Do not cross your legs

Place your arms on a chest-high table

Do not talk while measuring your blood pressure.

The sphygmomanometer cuff should be on your bare skin, not on your clothes. (Dr. Mukesh Goel is a Senior Consultant in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi) Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of the information regarding this article. All information is provided as is. The information, facts and opinions contained in the article do not reflect NDTV’s views and NDTV assumes no responsibility or obligation.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos