34-year-olds can be vaccinated in the UK today

According to the UK NHS, people over the age of 34 can book a Covid-19 jab starting Thursday.

According to NHS England, more than one million people aged 34 and 35 will receive a text message on Thursday or Friday asking for the Covid vaccine.

He added that the vaccination program is expected to extend to people in their early thirties “over the next few days to weeks.”

Health officials have accelerated the schedule to provide a second jab to ensure that the most at-risk people are protected from the first identified virus variant in India.

At the same time, the program is expanding to the younger age group to mitigate risk.

Professor Stephen Powis, Director of National Health Service at NHS in the United Kingdom, said: “The success of the largest NHS Covid-19 vaccination program in history depends, not by accident, on the careful planning and accuracy of our current NHS staff. In less than six months, 48.5 million doses across the UK. Administration.

“Vaccination is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our community from Covid 19, so when we get a call, make an appointment and already Join the tens of millions of people being jabbed. “

Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health and Social Welfare, said: “The fastest and most successful vaccination program in NHS history is moving forward at a pace where 34 and 35 years old are invited to Jab.

“This is incredible news and means we are on track to reach our goal of providing vaccines to all adults by the end of July.

“Vaccines are a way out of a pandemic and the key to returning to normal.

“We are pleased that 70% of adults across the country have already received the first dose and 40% have received the second dose.

“We have one of the highest uptake rates in the world, but we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that no one is left behind. When you receive an offer, bring the jab forward. It’s you. You can save your life and protect your loved ones. “

Vaccination experts have previously advised that people under the age of 40 should be vaccinated to replace the Oxford / AstraZeneca jab due to the association between jabs and very rare cases of blood clots. ..

This means that most people under the age of 40 will be offered a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Numbers released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday show that medical services across the UK have given 57.8 million vaccines. This includes 36.9 million initial doses, or 70.2% of the adult population.

Meanwhile, 20.8 million people (almost two-fifths (39.6%) of the adult population) received both doses.

News has come that it has been announced that the Northern Ireland vaccination program has been expanded to include people over the age of 25.

NHS leaders in Scotland encourage people over the age of 30 to move forward in search of jabs.

In Wales, about 43% of 18-29 years old experience the first jab and 62% of the 20-39 years old experience the first dose.