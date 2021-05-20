Smoking-related cancers were “almost entirely caused for profit” – Whitty





The UK’s chief medical officer said smoking-related cancers are caused “almost entirely for profit.” In a speech to Gresham College, Professor Chris Whitti said that lung cancer mortality was “almost preventable” and that it was “almost preventable” over time. He said smoking could kill more people this year than Covid-19. He also expressed concern about “slow” progress in dementia medicine. Professor Whitty said: “This is currently the largest cancer murderer in the UK. More than one in five people who die of cancer will die from it. “And the reason people like me are so worried and very angry about it is that this cancer is caused almost entirely for profit. “The vast majority of people who die of this cancer, but not all, benefit from people who are addicted at a young age and continue to be addicted to something they know will kill them. Die for “Therefore, unfortunately, lung cancer remains a huge problem.” He said smoking is also associated with other illnesses, causing 90,000 deaths and 500,000 hospitalizations each year in the United Kingdom. “And the standard estimate is that more than 90,000 people die each year,” he said. “Therefore, by the end of this year, at least as many, and perhaps more, people could die of smoking-related illnesses than Covid.” In his speech on health trends in the UK, Professor Whitti also expressed concern about the speed of medical progress in dementia. “This is a very slow field of medicine,” he said. Meanwhile, Professor Whitty also said more needs to be done to address the problems of people with multiple complex health needs. CMO hit smoking (Peter Byrne / PA) He said the system is currently being tuned to address a single issue, but more needs to be done to address people with multiple health problems. Professor Whitty, who is also a professor of physics at Gresham, said: “And, importantly, the way medical care is provided in the NHS and elsewhere is for people to think about a single illness. You go to a diabetes clinic. You go to a stroke clinic, but in fact Many people have multiple different illnesses. “I think medical professionals in particular need to take this very seriously, and science, centered on the fact that an increasing proportion of the people we see are not ill. Think about how to redesign and redesign your medical system. All or more illnesses’? “. Professor Whitty also said that medical costs are “a real threat to long-term medical services.” He said that if money was not allocated effectively, people would have worse consequences.

