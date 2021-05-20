YouTube removes major seller channel of vaccine disinformation

Connect with us

Created Wednesday from The Truth About Vaccines website run by Ty and Charlene Bollinger, this image shows a message that one of your YouTube accounts has been closed. Associated Press

A major online seller of disinformation about COVID-19 and its vaccine removed one of its channels from YouTube a few days later. Associated Press Survey He elaborated on how they work with other false information spreaders to make money.

The Truth About Vaccines The YouTube channel was removed this week, Ty and Charlene Bollinger said in a post on Tuesday’s messaging app Telegram. The Bollinger’s channel had about 75,000 subscribers, but some videos have been played over 1.5 million times, including a video featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent voice of the anti-vaccine movement. Had a much wider reach.

The message welcoming visitors to the channel says that the account “closed because it violated YouTube’s community guidelines.” YouTube said it closed its account after violating a policy prohibiting “COVID-19 medical false alarms” and striking three times in 90 days. YouTube began banning false alarms on vaccines in October.

Still, Bollinger’s operates The Truth About Cancer, another YouTube channel with over 166,000 subscribers. If you visit that channel and search for “vaccines,” you’ll find videos that disperse distrust and fear of vaccines and impose disinformation about COVID-19. At least one contains uncovered falsehoods about the presidential election.

“YouTube hasn’t taken effective action while it lasted,” said Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Digital Anti-Hate Center, which monitors disinformation online.

“They have taken some action, but it’s important to act in a comprehensive way against people who know they’re abusing the platform, and to protect them from illness without taking cancer medications. We need to disseminate false information that could lead to not taking a good vaccine, “he said. “This is life and death.”

Earlier this year, the group named a Tennessee couple as one of the “disinformation dozens.” It is responsible for nearly two-thirds of online vaccine repellent content. Ahmed said Wednesday that the move would disrupt the couple’s business. The couple relies heavily on free video to grow their sales.

But he said YouTube’s parent, Google, knew for months that Bollinger was pushing the wrong information and took too long to remove it.

YouTube spokeswoman Elena Hernandez was asked why YouTube allowed her to maintain a truth channel about cancer in Bollinger’s while removing the vaccine channel, which the company considered on Wednesday. Said that there is.

Later Wednesday, after an AP inquiry, the company said in a written statement that it had removed the video from channels that violated COVID-19’s false alarm policy. However, AP has found that at least one video is still on the channel, pushing a video against the vaccine and questioning the safety and need for masks and the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the company, since February 2020, more than 900,000 videos have been deleted for violating the medical false alarm policy, and since October, more than 30,000 videos have been deleted for violating the COVID-19 rule regarding false alarms for vaccines. It is said that it was deleted.

Bollingers also operates accounts on other ongoing social media platforms, such as Facebook pages with over 1.1 million followers.

The couple didn’t immediately return an email asking for comment, but complained about YouTube’s decision in a Telegram post on Tuesday, saying, “I think they’re desperately losing.” It was unclear who they were pointing to.

An AP survey released last week showed how the Bollinger’s worked with others in a campaign against vaccines to sell disinformation and make money. The story also detailed how Bollinger used connections from their anti-vaccine business, including Kennedy, to raise money for the Super PAC.

Platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have seen widespread anti-vaccination propaganda, taking time to crack down on false information about COVID-19, and removing just a small portion of the wrong content.

Ahmed said there was a series of actions taken by social media platforms against those who his group identified as the worst vaccine disinformation criminals.

“But it’s all too fragmented,” he said. “If they are given the means to survive, these villains will adapt and try to focus on the channels they have available.”

