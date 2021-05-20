More than 3,000 people in Portsmouth were hospitalized for obesity





According to NHS Digital statistics, from 2,775 in 2018 to 3,150 in 2019 were hospitalized with a primary or secondary diagnosis of obesity. This means that 1,662 out of 100,000 people in Portsmouth are clinically overweight and need treatment. This is above the Southeastern average of 1,382 people.

Adults in Portsmouth are one of the most overweight in the southeast, according to Public Health England figures.

More than 3,000 people in Portsmouth were hospitalized with a primary or secondary diagnosis of obesity.

In Portsmouth, 65 people underwent weight loss surgery in 2019. That's 33 out of 100,000, well above the UK average of 12 per 100,000. This is an increase compared to 55 in 2018.

Helen Atkinson, public health boss at Portsmouth, said the rate could be related to poorer areas. She states: 'Portsmouth has a high level of deprivation compared to other parts of Hampshire, and we know that deprivation is an important factor in obesity rates. In more poor communities, there are higher levels of health inequality and higher rates of obesity, which directly affect the level of unhealth, long-term condition, and disability.

"Preventing obesity requires a city-wide approach that focuses on two major drivers of obesity: physical activity and a healthy diet.

"We focus on the least active groups: women and girls, blacks, Asians, minority ethnic communities, people with disabilities and long-term conditions, and other highlighted groups.

"It is especially important for children to maintain a healthy weight, as it is known that overweight and obese children are much more likely to be overweight as adults.

"Our new regional physical activity strategy will begin this summer and will be used by the Active Portsmas Alliance and various partners."

When asked about the potential effects of the Covid blockade on obesity levels, Ms. Atkinson said it was "difficult to predict."

"It's important to see longer-term trends as well as annual changes, but we will continue to work with our regional and national partners to monitor data and adjust support as needed," she said.

"Initially, we will do this using a public health service funding allocation to increase weight management offerings until March 2022. Obesity is sufficient to pose a significant risk of exacerbating Covid's outcomes. Documented in, this money is expected to help kickstart weight-a loss journey for some residents who are currently obese to protect their current and future health.

The data also showed that women and girls are more likely to be obese, with 2,090 diagnosed as obese in 2019, compared to 1,065 men and boys.

Throughout the United Kingdom, 1,869 out of 100,000 people were diagnosed with obesity and admitted to hospitals. In Hampshire, this was 1,387 per 100,000.

As previously reported, Public Health England figures showed that 66% of adults in Portsmouth were classified as overweight or obese in 2018.

