Christchurch GP lacks confidence in supplying Covid-19 vaccine to the region

The Canterbury GP is dissatisfied with the inadequate and confusing information about the supply and timing of the Covid-19 vaccine to local residents.

Vanessa Wienink, a general practitioner representative of the New Zealand Medical Association and the Papanui GP, said GPs in the region were asked “every day” if people over the age of 65 could get the Covid-19 vaccine. ..

Wienink told the patient that he was confident that he would be vaccinated, but he did not know when he would be vaccinated. This was difficult.

“I really want to support the deployment of the vaccine and I really want to encourage people, so I want to be positive, but to be honest, I want to say that I’m not completely confident in my hometown. A system that provides this based on the plans we have seen so far. “

Waimakariri Parliamentarian Matt Doothy said the population was “punished” and was concerned about its expansion in the region.

Mr. Ducy said he was concerned about the information provided to the elderly in response to inquiries about the vaccine.

In response, Canterbury District Health Commission (CDHB) staff said the area was not adequately vaccinated.

“Canterbury is assigned a fixed dose until July, which is not enough to vaccinate groups 1 and 2. Therefore, vaccinate groups 3 and 4 until July. not.”

“It’s ridiculous that vulnerable people in Canterbury have to wait longer for Covid-19 vaccination than people in other parts of New Zealand,” Doocey said.

“Why are we punished for living in Canterbury?”

But a spokesman for the Ministry of Health said staff/ The Health Commission had already vaccinated “a limited number of people in Group 3”.

“As we progress through Group 3, we will continue to invite others to book from June to July.”

New Zealand had enough Pfizer vaccine for all qualified New Zealanders to be vaccinated this year, but the timing depends on the health commission, a spokesman said.

They said the ministry’s plans for deployment to various priority groups are a “general guide” for prioritizing people according to risk.

A Report by Audit & Supervisory Board Members This week, he said there are “real risks” that take longer than planned to deploy.

Weinink said the misleading communication between the Health Commission and the Ministry of Health about the deployment was disappointing.

She said NZMA required transparency at all levels to improve confidence between the GP and the patient in the process.

Andy Jackson / Staff Cantabrians over the age of 65 may have to wait until July to receive the Covid-19 vaccine months later than planned. (File photo).

There were various reasons for the limited supply of vaccines to Canterbury, Wienink said.

“To be honest, I don’t get an honest answer. I asked DHB, and they blame the ministry modeling, they are based on the modeling they are allowed to order. I’m telling me that I have a quota.

“The ministry states that information about supplies has been provided to DHB and that DHB has full authority to order what it likes.”

According to Wienink, the GP has recently been informed by the CDHB that it can inform patients when, where and how they can be vaccinated.

She said the “rude” tone of communication took the GP offside.

According to government plans, Group 3 – people at great risk of getting sick in Covid-19 – have been put into the fold since May 1.

This includes people over the age of 65, people with underlying health, pregnant and disabled people, and people in custody.

Group 4, the remaining population, will begin receiving jabs in July.

Groups 1 and 2 started vaccination earlier this year. Border workers, their families, and non-frontline health care workers were included in these groups, as were people living in high-risk areas.

So far, It has been administered 474,435 times nationwide.Of these, 152,933 are the second doses.

As of Sunday, there were 353,130 vaccines available.

For more information on how vaccine deployment works for Group 3 seniors and vulnerable people, Here..