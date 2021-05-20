Adverse effects of COVID-19 on dementia





(LEX 18) — This week we are hosting the annual Alzheimer’s Influence Movement (AIM) Advocacy Forum. In this forum, supporters across the country will lobby their members of parliament to help control Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. This year’s forum is limited to virtual formats, but claims that there is much to do as the country moves out of the pandemic. According to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 2020 increased by at least 42,000 deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias compared to the average over the last five years. This corresponds to a 16% increase. According to the organization, Kentucky had more than expected 921 deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. “We have begun to notice a very significant deterioration both mentally and physically,” Beth Hilliard said, referring to her father, 86, who died in December. According to Hilliard, his father, Irvine Rice, moved to a memory care facility in Louisville in August 2019 when he began to show signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Once a prolific writer and avid musician, Rice was able to play golf as his illness progressed. However, during the pandemic, Hilliard said he was unable to engage in many physical activities. Over time, he got excited. “He said,’When will I go golf again, when will I leave this prison?'” Hilliard recalled. “I don’t think he understood COVID.” Last November, Rice was infected with COVID-19, but recovered. But a month later he died. His daughter believes that social isolation has contributed significantly to his decline. “Unfortunately, that fear and anxiety can rapidly increase cognitive decline,” explained Mackenzie Longoria, head of public policy for the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana branches of the Alzheimer’s Association. .. Longoria said there are several reasons to explain the surge in excess mortality in 2020. This includes the high prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in situations of over-the-top health care systems, long-term care staff shortages, and pandemics. .. A report produced by the Alzheimer’s Association in March concluded that “this data shows that the true burden of the COVID-19 pandemic is significantly greater than the confirmed COVID-19 deaths.”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos