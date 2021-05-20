COVID-19 Shot Registration Now Available for Children 12-17 Years Old

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday that people between the ages of 12 and 17 were able to enroll in the COVID-19 vaccination. The state has announced 521 new cases, including 18 in Island Health.
Dix said details will be provided today. “This is exciting news for many families, news that people have been waiting for for a long time, and we encourage people to go out and register.”
According to Dix, registered young people will be vaccinated at the COVID-19 clinic, which is led by health authorities, rather than at school. This is because the clinic is working well in the state.
The exceptions are students in rural and remote communities where community-wide vaccinations are given and “the practical place for vaccination is likely to be school”.
Teri Mooring, chairman of BC Teachers’ Federation, said the state needs to strive to make vaccinations for young people available to everyone as much as possible. That is, schools should not be excluded.
There are several large schools in the affected areas, and it makes sense to use school facilities to vaccinate more than 1,000 students, Mooring said.
“We have families whose parents do some work, are essential workers, and so on. [and] It’s difficult to take a child to the clinic, “Mouring said, saying that other vaccinations are taking place at school. “Vaccination can be done safely, conveniently and quickly in a school environment.”
Winona Waldron, chairman of the Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association, said he was excited to hear that the state started vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 17 and would be safer for everyone.
As for where to go, she said teachers reported that state clinics were efficient and effective, and students who were usually anxious around the needle could be accompanied by their parents.
“The momentum of things going fast is amazing, and it might be reasonable to think of September as a fairly normal grade. I was really cautious about thinking that way, but these As the announcement happens, as more and more communities get vaccinated, I think it’s much more likely to return to normal. This is a great relief. “
The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines given at BC have been given 2.6 million times, of which about 135,000 are the second.
On Monday, Dix said that 86 percent of people over the age of 70 received their first dose with 82 percent of people over the age of 60. 77 percent of people over the age of 50. He said on Wednesday their numbers increased slightly.
“As I pointed out from the beginning of the pandemic, these are important categories, because of course they exist for all of us, but they are in the category where the greatest risk exists,” says Dix.
Only about half of the 4.3 million eligible adults in British Columbia are enrolled in vaccination. According to Dix, the highest number of registrations last week was in the 18-24 year old category.
For registration or inquiries, please call 1-833-838-2323 or visit gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated online.
As of Wednesday, there were 4,815 COVID-19 activities in the state, of which 340 were in hospitals and 118 of which were in the intensive care unit. The state reported eight new COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 1,658 people.
[email protected]
© © Copyright Times Colonist
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit