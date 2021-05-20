COVID-19 Shot Registration Now Available for Children 12-17 Years Old

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday that people between the ages of 12 and 17 were able to enroll in the COVID-19 vaccination. The state has announced 521 new cases, including 18 in Island Health.

Dix said details will be provided today. “This is exciting news for many families, news that people have been waiting for for a long time, and we encourage people to go out and register.”

According to Dix, registered young people will be vaccinated at the COVID-19 clinic, which is led by health authorities, rather than at school. This is because the clinic is working well in the state.

The exceptions are students in rural and remote communities where community-wide vaccinations are given and “the practical place for vaccination is likely to be school”.

Teri Mooring, chairman of BC Teachers’ Federation, said the state needs to strive to make vaccinations for young people available to everyone as much as possible. That is, schools should not be excluded.

There are several large schools in the affected areas, and it makes sense to use school facilities to vaccinate more than 1,000 students, Mooring said.

“We have families whose parents do some work, are essential workers, and so on. [and] It’s difficult to take a child to the clinic, “Mouring said, saying that other vaccinations are taking place at school. “Vaccination can be done safely, conveniently and quickly in a school environment.”

Winona Waldron, chairman of the Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association, said he was excited to hear that the state started vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 17 and would be safer for everyone.

As for where to go, she said teachers reported that state clinics were efficient and effective, and students who were usually anxious around the needle could be accompanied by their parents.

“The momentum of things going fast is amazing, and it might be reasonable to think of September as a fairly normal grade. I was really cautious about thinking that way, but these As the announcement happens, as more and more communities get vaccinated, I think it’s much more likely to return to normal. This is a great relief. “

The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines given at BC have been given 2.6 million times, of which about 135,000 are the second.

On Monday, Dix said that 86 percent of people over the age of 70 received their first dose with 82 percent of people over the age of 60. 77 percent of people over the age of 50. He said on Wednesday their numbers increased slightly.

“As I pointed out from the beginning of the pandemic, these are important categories, because of course they exist for all of us, but they are in the category where the greatest risk exists,” says Dix.

Only about half of the 4.3 million eligible adults in British Columbia are enrolled in vaccination. According to Dix, the highest number of registrations last week was in the 18-24 year old category.

For registration or inquiries, please call 1-833-838-2323 or visit gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated online.

As of Wednesday, there were 4,815 COVID-19 activities in the state, of which 340 were in hospitals and 118 of which were in the intensive care unit. The state reported eight new COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 1,658 people.

