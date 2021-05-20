Cervical cancer in the United States decreases, but other sexually-related cancers increase

Carla K. Johnson

This dateless image, provided by Merck in October 2018, shows the Gardasil 9 vaccine vial and packaging. According to a study published Wednesday, May 19, 2021, screening and HPV vaccines have resulted in a dramatic reduction in cervical cancer in the United States over the past 20 years, but the increase is due to the virus.Credit: Merck via AP



Screening and the HPV vaccine have resulted in a reduction in cervical cancer in the United States over the last two decades, a new study found, but the increase is offset by an increase in other tumors caused by the virus.

Oral sex with more mouth Pharyngeal cancer As a man.for Older woman, Anal cancer Also, the rare type of rectal cancer caused by HPV can be more common than cervical cancer by 2025.

“A common misconception is that the HPV vaccine solved the HPV-related cancer problem. Unfortunately, it couldn’t be far from the truth,” said Dr. Mauragillison of the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas. .. In this study.

The results were announced Wednesday by the American Society of Clinical Oncology prior to their presentation at next month’s annual meeting.

HPV, or human papillomavirus, is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the United States. Most HPV infections cause no symptoms and go away without treatment.

However, some cause genital warts, while others develop into cancer. About 35,900 Every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the United States, the HPV vaccine has been recommended for girls aged 11 or 12 years since 2006, for boys of the same age since 2011, and catch-up shots for people up to the age of 26 who have not been vaccinated. I am. Experts agree that it can take decades for a chronic HPV infection to turn into cancer, so it will take years to see the true effects.

It is the youthful sexual behavior of the baby boomers before the vaccine was launched that drives the tendency for HPV cancer. Vaccines are most effective when given at a young age before people become infected with HPV. Sexual activity, It was too late for the baby boomer generation.

“Sexual tendencies changed in the late 1960s, began to be liberalized, and continued into the HIV epidemic until the 1970s and 1980s,” said Dr. Ernest Hawk, MD Anderson’s cancer prevention specialist. Not involved in research.

“People had more types of interactions with more partners,” Hawk said.

Researchers in the United States and Taiwan examined US cancer statistics from 2001 to 2017 and found more than 657,000 cases of HPV-related cancer, 60% in women and 40% in men. Cases of cervical cancer decreased by about 1% annually, while other types of cases increased.

Oral and pharyngeal cancers increased most in men, at nearly 3% per year. For women, anal and rare rectal cancers were most prevalent, also increasing by nearly 3% each year.

The greatest reduction in cervical cancer was seen in young women who would have been first vaccinated with the HPV vaccine in adolescence, said Dr. Cheng-I Liao, lead author of the Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital in Taiwan. This suggests that the vaccine played a role, along with the Papanicolaou test, which has pushed down the cervix. cancer An incident that spans decades.

Research is ongoing, but there are no other cancer screening tests.

One vaccine, Merck’s Gardasil 9, is available in the United States. Costs are fully covered by private and public health insurance.

Vaccination was on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic and infectious disease occurred. Dramatically reduced Among young women. Studies suggest that the vaccine also prevented oral infections in men.

However, vaccination was discontinued during the blockade because the family missed regular doctor appointments, Hawk said.In the middle of vaccination High school student COVID-19 will give doctors the opportunity to encourage HPV shots at the same time, he said.

© 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.