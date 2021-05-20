Covid: Leicester boosts vaccine deployment in competition with Indian variants, but surge testing is “not needed” | Central





The Leicester City Council has stated that it will work with health bosses to strengthen its vaccination program to combat the epidemic of the Indian version of Covid-19. It will come later Matt Hancock announced that Leicester is one of seven areas subject to surge testing About 3,000 strains have been confirmed in the United Kingdom. Despite the government’s announcement, the city council subsequently made it clear that a surge test in Leicester was unnecessary. Instead, strengthen your vaccination program. More details on when and how this works are still being drawn between Leicester’s public health team and the Care Quality Commission. This may include more pop-up vaccine hubs or mobile vaccine units, and extended business hours on existing sites. It comes as Boris Johnson told MP that the vaccine “has increased confidence” that it is effective against the mutant strains of concern. Cases of the first identified subspecies in India are still relatively low in Leicester compared to other parts of the country, but before the number of cases increases, they are keen to strengthen their vaccination programs and get on their forefoot. is. Leicester Public Health Director, Professor Ivan Brown Professor Ivan Browne goes on to say: “We have asked for permission and supplies to strengthen our vaccination program. We are very pleased that this has been agreed. “The local CCG offers vaccination programs at existing locations in the heart of the city’s well-known local community. “Lester has been conducting target tests on variants for some time, so no surge tests are needed, but we use a ground team knocking on local doors as needed through our existing facility. We will continue to provide tests. Neighborhoods that will provide tests and advice for months. “ The Leicester City Council says it will work with health bosses to strengthen its vaccination program to combat Indian varieties. credit: PA Meanwhile, the government has announced how to target the seven major regions of the UK, including Leicester. Expand existing assets (eg extend existing site opening hours and capacity)

Develop new capabilities to support direct outreach to the community, including vaccine buses and additional pop-up sites

Use innovative shipping methods as needed. For example, drive-through via the St. John’s ambulance or roving delivery to work.

Place the vaccination site in the same location as the surge test to help improve the convenience of the local population

Work with community leaders to increase local and targeted communication to target underserved communities read more:

