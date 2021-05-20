Important for the correct dose





The second wave of COVID-19 infection has shaken India. This wave is even more contagious and deadly than the first wave. Between April 25th and May 2nd, India reported 29.44 lac cases. This is the maximum number of cases reported from any country in the seven days since the pandemic began. The overburden on the health care system is also reflected in the amazing mortality rate during this period. Vaccines, beds, ventilators, oxygen and drug deficiencies exacerbate this situation. In the current situation, zinc, along with anti-infectives and other anthelmintics, has emerged as an optimal and important factor in managing COVID-19 symptoms. In the current scenario, the governments of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Assam have added drugs such as other dietary supplements, anti-infectives, corticosteroids, and anthelmintics to the COVID-19 management protocol. It already contains zinc. Read again- COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ for People with Fundamental Health Problems: Get Your Facts Correct Before Going To Jab Benefits of zinc supplementation There are some studies that support Effectiveness of zinc 50 mg daily for SAR-CoV2 or coronavirus.According to a research treatise published by Advances in integrative medicine journals, Zinc can potentially reduce the risk, duration and severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection. This is especially true in populations at risk of zinc deficiency, such as those with comorbidities of chronic illness and the elderly. Studies show that zinc supplementation can help: Read again- A new strain of Covid in India can affect children.Know the signs and symptoms Reduce the incidence of infectious diseases

Decrease Oxidative stress

Reduces the production of inflammatory cytokines. Possible treatment options Zinc has recently generated a lot of excitement as one of the promising candidates to reduce the severity of COVID-19 infection. Some published observations are why there is global enthusiasm that zinc therapy may be a possible treatment option. However, the biggest challenge in achieving the therapeutic value of zinc is not understanding the optimal dosage of zinc supplementation. Read again- COVID-19 vaccine will be postponed until 3 months after recovery, new Ministry of Health guidelines say 50mg per day can protect you from COVID-19 According to another study published in Journal of Clinical Immunology, Consumption of up to 50 mg of zinc per day COVID-19, Perhaps by improving the host’s resistance to viral infections. Zinc deficiency is associated with increased susceptibility to infectious diseases, including viral infections. Studies have shown that an individual’s zinc status is an important factor that can affect immunity to viral infections. What is the appropriate dose? The proper amount of zinc, 50 mg, is of course only available in a few brands that can be counted at the fingertips, and not only allows zinc to achieve therapeutic potential for COVID-19, but also. You can also avoid multiple entangled reactions. Efficacy associated with inadequate dose intake of zinc, provided by most of the traditional brands available on the market. It can also be used as a prophylactic in low doses of 20 mg. It improves systemic zinc levels, but higher doses are always beneficial for acute infections. availability Currently in India, few brands such as Zincolife and Aarzin are available at 50 mg dose intensity. With the invincible role of Covid-19 as an adjunct therapy and the benefits of lack of toxicity, low cost, and availability, 50 mg of zinc is clinically rapid. In a nutshell, in protecting large numbers of people, protecting those in close contact with Covid-19 patients, and treating asymptomatic and mild Covid patients, ZINC is “but at the right dose” to alleviate. Symptoms that play a vital role in. (This article was written by Dr. Scott Reed, Senior Lecturer, School of Medicine, Western Sydney University, Australia) Note: The views expressed are the author’s own and have not been independently verified for their accuracy. Published: May 20, 2021 14:39 | Updated: May 20, 2021 2:40 pm



