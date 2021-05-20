Health
ECMO support is a light of hope for Covid-19 patients with severe lung injury
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support is currently available in some hospitals to help patients with severe COVID with acute pneumonia or lung damage and when the ventilator is unable to maintain blood oxygen levels. It is being used. Support techniques traditionally used by cardiologists in the case of post-cardiopulmonary bypass or as a final-stage support mechanism for people in the path of cardiac and / or lung failure are now new to many COVID patients. Gives a life.
What is ECMO?
Dr. Suresh Rao, co-director of cardiopulmonary transplantation at MGM Chennai, told News18.com that ECMO support is essentially an extracorporeal membrane oxygenator for the patient. This is not a treatment for the lungs, but merely a support system / technology for performing lung functions so that the injured lung can rest and heal. Therefore, it is often referred to as the “bridge to recovery.”
“In COVID, the main organ affected is the lungs, and the function of the lungs is to remove carbon dioxide and take up oxygen. Then, the oxygenated blood is carried to all other organs. When the lungs become dysfunctional, there is no oxygen support for all organs and carbon dioxide accumulates in the body. In these situations, use extracorporeal membrane-type artificial lung (ECMO) support. ” Rao says.
“Usually, when the lungs fail, oxygen saturation in the blood decreases. In these situations, first administer oxygen with a mask, but after oxygenating with a mask, the saturation is still high. If low is observed, give a high flow of nasal oxygen. If the oxygen saturation rises or is not stable even after a high flow of nasal oxygen, a non-invasive artificial respirator such as a BiPAP machine ( Place the patient in NIV). If that also fails, connect an oxygen pipe to the patient’s trachea and attach it to an invasive artificial respirator. After all, the saturation is very low and the patient’s condition. If is constantly getting worse and you could lose your patient if you do nothing, you will get ECMO support, “he added.
How does ECMO help severely ill COVID-19 patients?
Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of the Heart Disease BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, told News18.com: And / or in the case of hypercoagulation, such lungs need to be rested until the lungs have healed significantly (with medication and rest) in order to perform their own function without external support. Until that happens, we transfer lung function to the ECMO machine. ECMO machines oxygenate blood from the patient’s body and send it back to other organs, much like the lungs. Therefore, ECMO is a kind of auxiliary lung or extracorporeal lung, “he explained.
“In addition to the lungs, some COVID patients also have circulatory disorders, which means that the lungs are already in poor condition and arterial blood pressure is not supporting the body. In such cases, the patient has VV. (Venous) Requires VA ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Lung) instead of ECMO support. VA-ECMO support helps not only the lungs but also the patient’s circulation. Therefore, the patient is shocked. If you are in a condition and have difficulty breathing, you will be given VAECMO, and if the patient has only lung damage and blood pressure is maintained, you will be given VVECMO, “Dr. Chandra pointed out.
What are the side effects of ECMO, and is it affordable?
The negative effect of placing a patient on ECMO is that it can exaggerate coagulation. Therefore, patients need to be given many anticoagulants. “During the period of COVID, especially in severe cases, the patient’s immunity is already weak and is prone to various secondary infections. Therefore, if someone receives ECMO support, that person will always be monitored. We need to, “said Dr. Chandra.
“ECMO treatment is a dedicated program that runs in specialized hospitals and some large hospitals. ECMO treatment is also available in large government-run hospitals. The initial cost to use this technology is about 4 racks. And the daily cost to maintain this support is about 50,000, “he added.
“The longer a patient stays in ECMO, the more likely they are to have complications. The ELSO registry also shows that ECMO’s overall performance in critically ill covid patients is not very good. “The doctor said.
What if ECMO fails?
If the patient’s lungs do not heal in the long term, it is generally recommended that the patient undergo a lung transplant. Late, lung transplants are happening in India, especially in the southern states. However, it is a logistically expensive and rewarding process, and getting lungs is not easy.
Read all the latest news, Breaking news And Coronavirus news Here
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]